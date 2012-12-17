Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Local Building Authority of Salt
Lake Valley Fire Service Area (the building authority), Utah's bonds as follows:
--$32.6 million lease revenue bonds series 2008 to 'AA-' from 'AA+'.
Fitch has also downgraded the Salt Lake Valley Fire Service Area, Utah's (the
service area) implied general obligation rating to 'AA' from 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by lease payments from the service area to the building
authority for use and occupancy of five fire stations. The bonds additionally
are secured by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--HIGH TAXPAYER CONCENTRATION: The downgrade reflects the service area's high
taxpayer concentration levels, as revealed by information recently provided by
the service area. Information previously available indicated a high level of
taxpayer diversity.
--TOP TAXPAYER APPEALING AV: Kennecott Copper is appealing its AV, requesting a
substantial $3 billion reduction from its $4.5 billion current value. The
service area would not be able to fully adjust its rate if the appeal is
completely successful given limited remaining flexibility under the legal tax
rate cap
--FINANCIAL OPERATIONS REMAIN SOUND: The 'AA' implied GO rating reflects the
service area's sound financial operations that nonetheless have weakened
somewhat over the past couple years. General fund operations have consistently
produced surpluses before consideration of capital spending and expenditure
flexibility is good.
--SIGNS OF ECONOMIC STRENGTHENING: The service area encompasses a significant
portion of the large and economically diverse Salt Lake County. The county's
unemployment is well below the national average, the labor force has grown
solidly in the past year, and management reports that building activity has
begun to accelerate.
--SOUND DEBT PROFILE: The service area's debt profile benefits from a low debt
burden, significant use of pay-as-you-go capital spending, and manageable
capital needs. However, amortization is slow, and capital needs could grow if
population growth accelerates significantly from current levels.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
SUBSTANTIAL FUND BALANCE DRAWDOWN. Further fund balance drawdowns to just
adequate levels would trigger a downgrade, whether related to a successful
appeal by Kennecott Copper or other issues.
CREDIT PROFILE
The service area is a special purpose entity that finances fire protection,
emergency medical, and other services for a 500 square mile territory serving
235,000 in unincorporated portions of Salt Lake County (GOs rated 'AAA' by
Fitch). The service area pays a member fee to an interlocal cooperative, the
Unified Fire Authority (UFA), which manages fire and emergency services for
400,000 residents, covering half the cities in Utah County, including the
service area. While the UFA provides for day-to-day fire department operations,
including the provision of fire fighters and administrative staff that support
the service area, the service area is responsible for financing its capital
facilities and levying taxes to pay its share of member fees to the UFA.
STRONG COUNTY ECONOMY
While economic figures are not available for the service area, the territory
includes about a quarter of Salt Lake County's population of one million
residents and management reports that it is economically similar to the county.
The recession significantly impacted the county, but recent economic indicators
have been quite positive. October unemployment was just 4.9%, down from 5.8% the
year prior and nearly 8% in 2010. The improvement since last year stems from
employment expansion; however total employment is 21,000 jobs off of its 2008
peak. Like much of the country, the unemployment rate would be higher if not for
a drop in the labor force participation rate. County income levels hover just
above the state average, and are on par with the national average.
VOLATILE, CONCENTRATED TAX BASE
The service area's tax base has exhibited a high degree of volatility due to
home price fluctuations and years of mostly significant valuation gains for
Kennecott Copper. The county only reports to the service area its top 10
taxpayer values as assessed by the county. Because the state rather than the
county assesses Kennecott Copper, the majority of the mine operator's AV was not
previously disclosed. Based on proxy information the service area has now
provided a rough estimate of Kennecott Copper's AV within the service area,
which makes up approximately 24.7% of the area's total AV. Fitch considers this
level of concentration to be high. Estimated top 10 taxpayer concentration is
slightly higher at 27%.
Taxpayer concentration risks are magnified by Kennecott's inherent volatility as
a mining operation, the taxpayer's large pending AV appeal, and the service
area's diminished capacity to continue raising its property tax rate as it
approaches its ceiling. Kennecott is requesting a $3 billion (19.2% of service
area AV) reduction to its $4.5 billion total AV. The service area believes it
could absorb $2.5 billion of the reduction before reaching its legal tax rate
ceiling. Fitch estimates the loss of the next $0.5 billion in AV would result in
a revenue reduction of $1.15 million (2.1% of budgeted fiscal 2013 revenues).
The timing of a final decision is uncertain as management believes any initial
decision would be appealed. Fitch recognizes that Kennecott has frequently
appealed its assessment without complete success but believes the risk of a
large reduction in AV remains. Construction activity has been picking up, and
Kennecott reportedly is in the process of constructing a new mineral refinery
and growing its existing mining operations, so any downward re-assessment may be
mitigated through other growth.
There is ample room to cut expenditures if needed, however, by adjusting service
levels provided by UFA. Roughly half of the service area's fire stations are
manned with five firefighters, yet only three would be required. The service
area could also defer capital projects, which have been heavily pay-as-you-go
financed. Any potential property tax rebates from prior years could be paid from
a judgment property tax levy that is not constrained by operational property tax
caps. According to the service area, this would require a modified Truth in
Taxation public hearing, which is advisory in nature, and a majority vote of the
board. However, Fitch will become concerned if AV reductions result in material
revenue losses and management is unable or unwilling to implement offsetting
actions.
FINANCIAL OPERATIONS REMAIN SOUND DESPITE FUND BALANCE DRAWDOWN
The service area's financial operations are sound, though fund balances are
being drawn down to pay for one-time capital expenditures. After five
consecutive years of audited general fund surpluses, management is expecting a
fiscal 2012 general fund deficit of $2.1 million, which would lower the total
general fund balance to a still high $15.5 million (31.1% of estimated
expenditures and transfers out). For fiscal 2013 the service area is budgeting
for an $8.5 million deficit, which would lower the fund balance to approximately
$7 million (13%). However, the district budgets conservatively and property tax
revenues have been outperforming, so management expects the general fund balance
to fall to a still sound 15% and to remain at that level moving forward. In the
absence of capital spending, estimated and budgeted general fund operations in
both fiscal years 2012 and 2013 would generate a surplus of $1.5 million.
Although the 15% fund balance level is well below the $17.6 million peak level
(43%) attained in fiscal 2011, it is at the higher end of the service area's
historical reserve level range dating back to fiscal 2004. Management does not
have a formal fund balance policy, though Utah state law requires a minimum 5%
reserve. If the service area's fund balances fell materially below 15%, however,
Fitch likely would reconsider the service area's credit rating. Fitch believes a
higher general fund reserve is prudent for the service area due to its
concentrated and volatile tax base. Management has indicated that the service
area likely will retain a fund balance at or near the 15% level moving forward.
Nearly all of the service area's revenues derive from property taxes. Despite
substantial AV fluctuations, this revenue source has grown consistently for
eight consecutive years. This growth is due to the method of property tax rate
setting in which the rate floats to achieve the prior year's tax levy plus new
growth. Because the service area has been growing organically and via
annexation, property tax revenues have grown even in years when AV has fallen.
However, this dynamic has resulted in the rate increasing by 32% since fiscal
2008. The legal maximum rate is $.0023 per dollar of AV compared to the current
rate of $.002079, providing the service area with a limited degree of remaining
rate raising flexibility. Management believes that if the rate is reached and
results in revenue reductions, that the state legislature may be apt to raise
the cap.
SOUND DEBT PROFILE
The service area's debt profile benefits from a low overall debt burden equal to
$866 per capita, or 0.9% of AV. The debt burden is likely to remain low given
manageable capital needs and the service area's intent to use recently
implemented impact fees to pay for most future growth-related capital needs. The
service area currently has no plans to issue debt, though it may issue over a
longer-term horizon. Amortization is very slow, with just 13.6% of principal
paid down over 10 years.
The service area has just one employee, so it has no pension or OPEB
liabilities. However, UFA provides a pension to its employees, and costs are
passed through to the service area via member fees. UFA participates in the
state-run pension system, which is adequately funded and has undergone reforms
in recent years that will lower out-year cost growth. UFA's OPEB plan will be
terminated in December 2013, though current retirees will continue to receive
benefits. The cost of terminating the plan, including one-time payouts to
certain employees, is $1.2 million. The plan's unfunded liability was previously
reported at a much higher $8.1 million.