OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Westgate Resorts Ltd. as a consumer finance servicer of timeshare mortgages.

-- The affirmations reflect management's ability to maintain a stable servicing environment while also implementing some enhancements designed to improve productivity.

-- Management has indicated that it will further augment its auditing program in 2013. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Westgate Resorts Ltd. (Westgate) as a consumer finance servicer of timeshare mortgages, and also affirmed the stable outlook. The affirmations reflect the company's well-designed training program, good internal controls, improvements to its systems environment, and steady servicing performance. Major Ranking Factors and Key Changes Strengths:

-- Tenured senior and middle management;

-- Enhanced systems environment;

-- Very good collection call center metrics; and

-- Training program remains well-developed. Weakness:

-- Customer service call center metrics remain elevated; and

-- Audits completed in 2012 did not include certain risk areas Since Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' last review, Westgate Resorts Ltd. has hired an internal auditor/compliance officer, resumed auditing its servicing operations, made improvements to its servicing area through IT enhancements, and augmented its policies and procedures based on audit recommendations. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ranking on Westgate Resorts Ltd. (Westgate) as a consumer finance servicer of timeshare mortgages is ABOVE AVERAGE. Westgate is a limited partnership owned by Central Florida Investments Inc. (CFI). Westgate continues to evidence good experience levels and manageable turnover statistics. The company recently enhanced its technology platform, which included the introduction of updated dialer software, an automated reconciliation process, and better Web site for its customers. A key initiative was the hiring of an internal auditor/compliance manager to reinitiate reviews of the loan servicing operation, which we consider to be a critical component in our ranking process. The call monitoring program provides good oversight, in our view, over the affected customer service and collection staff. Areas such as investor reporting, cashiering, and new loan boarding remain well-controlled, and the company has proactive default methodologies in place to address delinquencies. Collection call center metrics remain competitive with other servicers we follow. However, these strengths are somewhat offset due to the auditing program not reviewing certain risk areas in 2011/2012. As an offsetting factor, management has committed to examining these areas in 2013, and the company's lenders also examine some facets of the risk areas in question when they perform their reviews. Additionally, customer service call center metrics have historically remained high when compared against other servicers we follow. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable. Westgate does not plan to construct any new timeshare resorts, but will continue to add capacity to existing resorts as necessary, and also improve existing facilities. In addition to the above referenced changes, management plans to introduce a better foreclosure tracking system in 2013. Standard & Poor's believes Westgate will remain a proficient consumer finance servicer of timeshare mortgages. Based on the company's planned improvements over the next 12 months, and depending on overall performance, Standard & Poor's may consider adjusting either the overall ranking or an applicable subsection after the next review.