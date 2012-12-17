Dec 17 - The number of entities poised for upgrades remained unchanged at 239 as of Nov. 30, compared with a month earlier. However, the count has declined by 6% from November 2011, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Has Not Declined For The Past Five Months." We define potential upgrades as issuers that are rated 'AA+' to 'B-' with either positive outlooks or on CreditWatch with positive implications. "This is the first time since June 2010 that the number of potential upgrades has not declined for five consecutive months," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "However, it is too early to determine if this is a shift to an overall positive trend because the gap between the potential upgrades and downgrades has widened as the number of potential downgrades increased to 613 from 599." Moreover, the potential upgrades count is still lower than the five-year moving average of 241. The number of potential bond upgrades has been in the low-200s since the beginning of 2012, averaging 225 during the past 11 months. This compares with an average of 250 during the past two years and 246 during the last recession (December 2007 through June 2009). Since our previous report, we removed 25 issuers from our list of potential upgrades and added 25. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on 15 of the issuers that were on our previous list, and 60% the upgraded issuers are based in the U.S. Of the entities we added to the potential upgrades list, 68% are based in the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). The issuers we added to the list came from several different sectors. We added four issuers from the media and entertainment sector, which is the highest from any sector, and the accounts for the largest proportion of the potential bond upgrades, with 29 issuers. We removed the most issuers (five) from the bank sector. The composition of the potential upgrades list has changed slightly: The number of issuers with ratings on CreditWatch positive decreased slightly to 21, while the number of entities with positive outlooks increased slightly to 218. As a result, the ratio of issuers with ratings with positive outlooks to those on CreditWatch positive increased to 10.4 to 1 from 9.9 to 1. An increase in this ratio implies that it may take longer for the upgrades to occur. Potential bond upgrades in the 'B' rating category ('B+', 'B', and 'B-' ratings) continued to lead the list, constituting 38% of the total. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.