Dec 17 - The number of entities poised for upgrades remained unchanged at
239 as of Nov. 30, compared with a month earlier. However, the count has
declined by 6% from November 2011, said an article published today by Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging
And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Has Not Declined
For The Past Five Months." We define potential upgrades as issuers that are
rated 'AA+' to 'B-' with either positive outlooks or on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
"This is the first time since June 2010 that the number of potential upgrades
has not declined for five consecutive months," said Diane Vazza, head of
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "However, it is too early to
determine if this is a shift to an overall positive trend because the gap
between the potential upgrades and downgrades has widened as the number of
potential downgrades increased to 613 from 599." Moreover, the potential
upgrades count is still lower than the five-year moving average of 241. The
number of potential bond upgrades has been in the low-200s since the beginning
of 2012, averaging 225 during the past 11 months. This compares with an
average of 250 during the past two years and 246 during the last recession
(December 2007 through June 2009).
Since our previous report, we removed 25 issuers from our list of potential
upgrades and added 25. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings
on 15 of the issuers that were on our previous list, and 60% the upgraded
issuers are based in the U.S. Of the entities we added to the potential
upgrades list, 68% are based in the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and
the Cayman Islands). The issuers we added to the list came from several
different sectors. We added four issuers from the media and entertainment
sector, which is the highest from any sector, and the accounts for the largest
proportion of the potential bond upgrades, with 29 issuers. We removed the
most issuers (five) from the bank sector.
The composition of the potential upgrades list has changed slightly: The
number of issuers with ratings on CreditWatch positive decreased slightly to
21, while the number of entities with positive outlooks increased slightly to
218. As a result, the ratio of issuers with ratings with positive outlooks to
those on CreditWatch positive increased to 10.4 to 1 from 9.9 to 1. An
increase in this ratio implies that it may take longer for the upgrades to
occur. Potential bond upgrades in the 'B' rating category ('B+', 'B', and 'B-'
ratings) continued to lead the list, constituting 38% of the total.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.