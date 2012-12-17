Overview
-- Doral Bank is required to maintain higher regulatory capital ratios
because of its consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and its
total risk-based capital ratio is only 80 basis points above the requirement.
-- We believe the bank is at risk of breaching the required regulatory
levels given its very high nonperforming assets.
-- We are lowering our issuer credit rating on Doral Financial Corp. to
'CCC-' from 'CCC+'.
-- The negative rating outlook on Doral reflects our view of the loan
portfolio's weak credit quality, the bank's restrained core profitability, the
poor economic conditions in Puerto Rico, and the bank's regulatory capital,
which is narrowly higher than regulatory minimums.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit
rating on Doral Financial Corp. to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
Our two-notch downgrade of Doral reflects the institution's weakened capital
position and very high nonperforming assets. We view Doral's capital and
earnings as "weak" (as our criteria define the term), and we believe that the
bank is at risk of breaching its regulatory requirements in case of plausible
adverse developments, including higher credit losses and further weakening of
the Puerto Rican economy. Our revision of Doral's capital and earnings score
to "weak" from "moderate" is responsible for one notch of the two-notch
downgrade. We also believe that Doral's asset quality compares unfavorably
with its Puerto Rican peers', which led us to lower the rating by another
notch.
On Sept. 11, 2012, Doral Financial entered into a written agreement with the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which replaces and supersedes the cease and
desist order that Doral entered into with the Board of Governors of the
Federal Reserve System in 2006. The written agreement requires the company to
take numerous actions, including supporting Doral Bank (not rated) to ensure
it complies with any supervisory actions that the federal and state regulators
take. Doral Bank entered into a consent order with the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp. on Aug. 8, 2012. In our opinion, these regulatory actions and
the associated costs could hurt Doral's already weak earnings capacity. Doral
is required to keep higher capital levels because of the consent order. As of
Sept. 30, 2012, the bank's total risk-based capital ratio is 80 basis points
higher than the minimum requirement of 12%. At this level, we believe the bank
is at risk of breaching its regulatory requirements in case of plausible
adverse developments, which, in our view, could eventually trigger regulatory
intervention.
Doral's risk position is "weak," in our opinion. We believe the bank's credit
deterioration mainly results from Puerto Rico's high unemployment rates and
economic challenges, and we believe there will be very little to no
improvement over the next two years. Residential real estate mortgages make up
more than half of Doral's total loans and the majority of its nonperforming
assets. Nearly all of the mortgage loans are secured by single-family
residences in Puerto Rico.
Doral's nonperforming assets (including restructured loans and loans that are
90 or more days past due) represented about 22.1% of total loans as of Sept.
30, 2012. Although this ratio has declined over the past few years, it remains
much higher than its peers'. The bank charged off $111.6 million of loans in
the first nine months of 2012, which translated to a higher net charge-off
ratio of 2.32% of average loans, compared with 1.41% one year ago.
Furthermore, the bank took higher loss provisions of $154.8 million to build
reserves against future losses.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook on Doral reflects our view of the loan portfolio's
weak credit quality, the bank's restrained core profitability, the poor local
economic conditions, and its capital that is only slightly higher than the
regulatory minimum. If nonperforming assets and net charge-offs continue to
climb, or if Doral's regulatory capital levels don't meet the required
minimums, we could lower the rating. However, if the local economy stabilizes,
and we believe that the bank will be able to maintain profitability, improve
its asset quality, and increase its regulatory capital levels, we could revise
the outlook to stable.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating CCC-/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--
SACP b- b
Anchor bbb+ bbb+
Business Position Weak (-3) Weak (-3)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-2) Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Weak (-2) Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average Below Average
and Adequate (-1) and Adequate (-1)
Support 0 0
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors -1 0
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Doral Financial Corp.
Issuer Credit Rating CCC-/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured CCC- CCC+
Ratings Affirmed
Doral Financial Corp.
Preferred Stock C
