Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Cargill, Incorporated
(Cargill) and its subsidiaries as follows:
Cargill
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Credit facility at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Cargill Ltd.
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Cargill Global Funding PLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Credit facility at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Cargill Asia Pacific Treasury Ltd
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Credit facility at 'A';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
The Negative Outlook reflects that it is too soon to ascertain the
sustainability of Cargill's nascent earnings recovery. Fitch will monitor
Cargill's earnings and cash flow for the remainder of fiscal 2013 to better
assess future potential volatility and the appropriate amount of total debt to
maintain current ratings. Cargill's net earnings rebounded strongly in the
fiscal first quarter of 2013 ended Aug. 31, 2012, increasing 313% to $975
million, from a very weak $236 million in the prior year period. Each of the
company's five business segments showed improvement. Although the U.S. drought
impact is likely to provide near-term headwinds, including lower North American
grain handling volumes and challenges in animal protein businesses, there may be
some earnings offset from other businesses.
Fitch revised Cargill's Outlook to Negative on Dec. 20, 2011, after the weak
fiscal first quarter 2012 performance mentioned above. Cargill went on to report
a 56% decrease in fiscal 2012 net earnings from continuing operations to $1.18
billion, from record high earnings the previous year. Cargill's disappointing
fiscal 2012 earnings, combined with the divestiture of the company's $19 billion
equity stake in The Mosaic Company (Mosaic) in May 2011, resulted in a weaker
credit profile and a material increase in gross leverage versus historical
levels. Cargill fiscal 2012 earnings were hurt by reduced profits in U.S. beef,
global soybean processing and asset management, as well as losses in cotton and
sugar.
Cargill's ratings continue to reflect its competitive position as the largest
agricultural company based in the U.S. and one of the biggest privately owned
companies in the world. Its operations span every major country and almost every
agricultural commodity. Key agricultural operations include oilseeds processing,
corn milling, meat processing, and animal nutrition. The ratings incorporate
Cargill's extensive geographic and product line diversification, which should
lessen operating earnings volatility during most years. However, recent earnings
volatility is high for the current rating level.
The ratings also factor in Cargill's liquidity, which is enhanced by readily
marketable inventory (RMI) and a substantial amount of cash. Balancing out
Cargill's credit strengths is the company's exposure to financial businesses
that provide earnings diversification but have high earnings volatility. In
addition, the company is susceptible to periodic negative free cash flow (FCF)
when commodity prices rise and working capital increases.
Cargill had total consolidated debt of $15.1 billion at Aug. 31, 2012. Liquidity
is ample with $4 billion cash and short-term investments, as well as $6.25
billion of undrawn committed credit facilities, including $5 billion that serves
as back-up liquidity for its commercial paper program. Cargill continues to be
in compliance with its minimum net worth covenant on its credit facilities. The
company's long-term debt maturities consist of $1.5 billion remaining in fiscal
2013, $776 million in 2014, and $836 million in 2015. Fitch believes Cargill is
likely to refinance those maturities, but would view it positively if Cargill
permanently repaid a material amount of upcoming maturities with cash.
In addition to evaluating traditional credit measures, Fitch's analysis of
agricultural commodity processors takes into consideration leverage ratios that
exclude debt used to finance RMI. This inventory is highly liquid and generally
hedged. Similarly, interest expense on debt used to finance RMI is reclassified
as cost of goods sold. With the RMI adjustments, Cargill's leverage (total debt
to operating EBITDA) was 1.1x for the LTM ended Aug. 31, 2012, and EBITDA to
gross interest expense was 12.3x. On an unadjusted basis, consolidated total
debt to operating EBITDA was 2.8x and EBITDA/interest was 6.5x. Unadjusted
leverage has improved since fiscal 2012, but is still slightly high for the
rating level given recent earnings volatility.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action
Future developments, that may individually or collectively lead to a negative
rating action include:
--Lack of sustainability of Cargill's earnings recovery in fiscal 2013, without
material and permanent debt reduction.
--Fitch's determination that given recent earnings volatility and elevated
commodity prices, Cargill's total debt and unadjusted leverage over a multi-year
period remain too high for the rating level.
--Large, debt-financed acquisition(s) and/or extraordinarily high increases in
capital expenditures.
Future developments, that may potentially lead to a positive rating action
include:
--A substantial decrease in leverage in fiscal 2013 from fiscal 2012 due to
significant, sustainable earnings improvement on an annual basis and/or
permanent debt reduction, along with the maintenance of high liquidity, could
result in a Stable Outlook.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).
Corporate Rating Methodology