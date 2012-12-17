Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings affirms ColumbiaNational Real Estate Finance, LLC's
(CNREF) commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) primary servicer rating of
'CPS2-'. The primary servicer rating reflects Fitch's assessment of CNREF's long
history of primary servicing experience through predecessor companies, effective
internal control environment managed through detailed policies and procedures
and technology, and experienced and tenured management and staff.
CNREF was established in 1939 to originate, sell, and service both residential
and commercial mortgage loans. CNREF is a full service commercial mortgage
banking firm that retains and services approximately 80% of all new loans
originated by the company, and the majority of CNREF's servicing portfolio is
composed of life company and agency loans; however, the company is also an
active primary servicer in 44 CMBS transactions. Approximately 16% of the
company's servicing portfolio is CMBS.
As of June 30, 2012, CNREF's total servicing portfolio consisted of 361 loans
totaling $3.6 billion. As of the same date, the company acted as primary
servicer on 71 CMBS loans, totaling $572.1 million.
The servicer rating is based on the methodology described in Fitch's reports
'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria,' dated Feb. 18, 2011, and
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' dated Aug. 16, 2010,
available on Fitch's web site www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).
