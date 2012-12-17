Dec 17 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Power and Utility Stats Quarterly --
Third-Quarter 2012Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has published the U.S. 'Power and Utility Stats
Quarterly' report. This report provides a summary of individual company
operating performance and credit metrics; key credit strengths and concerns; and
liquidity positions for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2012.
Fitch notes in the report that the alignment of the sector's growth strategy
with federal and state policy goals and ongoing efforts to minimize regulatory
uncertainty mitigate concern regarding high-projected capex.
Cyclically low natural gas and power prices offset upward pressure on rates due
to high capital investment. Industry capex primarily targets infrastructure
replacement and expansion, renewable power, transmission, emission control
equipment and smart meter. Liquidity remains strong and debt manageable,
although increasing, for this capital intensive sector.
This report, 'Power & Utility Stats Quarterly - Third-Quarter 2012', is
available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Power Connection: Commentary, Org Charts & Debt Detail; Power and Utility
Stats Quarterly -- Third-Quarter 2011,' Dec. 5, 2011.
Power Connection: Commentary, Org Charts, and Debt Detail