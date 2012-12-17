Overview
-- We have reviewed our ratings on International Finance Facility for
Immunisation (IFFIm) under our revised criteria.
-- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit
ratings on IFFIm.
-- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the negative outlooks on the
IFFIm donor sovereigns.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on International Finance Facility
for Immunisation (IFFIm). The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The ratings on IFFIm reflect the commitment of its highly rated grantors to
its compelling mandate of supporting child immunization programs in the
poorest of the world's developing countries. Our ratings on IFFIm remain
unchanged under our revised criteria: "Multilateral Lending Institutions And
Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published Nov. 26,
2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
IFFIm is a multilateral development institution established as a charity in
the U.K. in 2006. Its purpose is to accelerate the funding of the immunization
and vaccine procurement programs of the Global Alliance (GAVI), a
public-private partnership whose members include: the World Health
Organization; the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF); the International Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (IBRD; commonly referred to as the World Bank;
AAA/Stable/A-1+); the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; governments of both
developing and industrialized countries; research and health institutes;
vaccine producers; and civil society organizations. Seventy of the world's
poorest countries are eligible to receive funds raised by IFFIm. IFFIm
operates by issuing bonds on the basis of commitments by sovereign governments
to provide annual grants over two decades and disbursing the proceeds to fund
GAVI's programs. This not only provides greater funds to GAVI in the near
term, but it also enhances GAVI's ability to provide multiyear grants to
recipient countries.
Since the U.K. (unsolicited ratings AAA/Negative/A-1+), Italy (unsolicited
ratings BBB+/Negative/A-2), France (unsolicited ratings AA+/Negative/A-1+),
Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3, Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+), and Norway
(AAA/Stable/A-1+) established IFFIm in 2006, three more governments have made
pledges: South Africa (BBB/Negative/A-2), the Netherlands (unsolicited ratings
AAA/Negative/A-1+), and Australia (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+).
Together, these pledges total nearly US$6.3 billion. Brazil (BBB/Stable/A-2)
has also announced its intention to become a grantor, and IFFIm is seeking
additional contributions. (All ratings are foreign currency.)
Under our revised criteria, we determine support for GAVI, and thus for IFFIm,
by evaluating the support of IFFIm's strongest shareholders. Although IFFIm
continues to experience payment delays on pledges from a few donors, these are
principally donors rated below Standard & Poor's issuer credit rating on
IFFIm. For those governments that are rated at or above IFFIm that have made
late donor payments, these have been short and infrequent: we consider them to
be administrative in nature and not reflective of the donors' ability or
willingness to support this funding vehicle for GAVI. In determining adequacy
of future donor flows to support debt service, we compare expected cash flows
from donors rated at or above IFFIm with IFFIm's cash outflows. Our debt
service coverage ratio for this multilateral aid agency, which measures the
total value of remaining IFFIm donor flows from 'AA+' and 'AAA' rated donors,
divided by total debt service remaining to be paid, was about 2.0x, as of Dec.
14, 2012. IFFIm's own measure of its leverage, its gearing ratio, which
measures the amount of its financial obligations divided by the net present
value of expected payments from all donors, stood at 44% as of Sept. 30, 2012.
To reduce foreign exchange exposure of grants, which are made in the donors'
local currency, and to transform fixed-rate borrowings into floating rate,
IFFIm has conducted a series of long-dated swap agreements with the IBRD, its
treasury manager and unique derivative counterparty. Given the duration of
these agreements and that different yield curves are used to calculate the
mark-to-market exposures, the aggregate net payables under these swaps can
vary substantially. We understand that these exposures should narrow to zero
over the life of the contracts. We expect that these exposures will not entail
IFFIm having related cash requirements or posting counterparty collateral,
which could affect its ability to disburse funds to GAVI.
IFFIm is at risk if its eligible grant-recipient countries go into protracted
arrears to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Donor countries are released
from a portion of their scheduled annual payments under their pledges, the
amount depending on the extent to which IFFIm-eligible countries are in
protracted arrears to the IMF (late more than six months).
Finally, IFFIm incurs roll-over risk, as its debt financing is for shorter
tenors than its grants. To allay part of this funding risk, IFFIm maintains a
minimum liquidity equivalent to its cumulative contracted debt service
payments for the next 12 months. This minimum is recalculated and reset
quarterly. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the calculated minimum liquidity was US$595
million; as of the same date, total cash and funds held in trust were US$852
million.
Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting the negative outlooks on several of
IFFIm's highly rated donor governments. If we were to lower more of the
ratings on IFFIm's donor governments--particularly those on the U.K. or
France, its largest donor governments--or our ratings on the IBRD, we could
lower our rating on IFFIm as well. In addition, downward pressure on the
ratings could arise if highly rated donors began running payment arrears to
IFFIm, if substantially more beneficiary governments go into protracted
arrears to the IMF, or if IFFIm experienced funding pressure. On the other
hand, if the ratings on IFFIm's donors stabilize and if, in our view, other
risks diminish, the rating on IFFIm could stabilize as well.
Ratings List
International Finance Facility for Immunisation
Ratings Affirmed
Issuer credit rating AA+/Negative/A-1+
Senior unsecured AA+
