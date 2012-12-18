(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bipitalia Residential S.r.l.'s notes, as follows: Class A2 (ISIN IT0003685838) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN IT0003685846) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class C (ISIN IT0003685861) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The notes are backed by loans originated by retail banks of the Banco Popolare banking group (BP, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'). The affirmation reflects the strong credit support available to the rated notes, backed by a highly deleveraged portfolio with a remaining balance of less than 20% of the initial pool at deal closing. The Negative Outlook on the class A2 and B notes reflects the Outlook on Italy's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating. The available credit enhancement (CE) has increased due to the tranches' sequential amortisation. As of the September 2012 interest payment date (IPD), CE for class A stood at 27.3% (compared to 5.1% at transaction close), 18.8% for class B (3.5%) and 8.7% for class C (1.65%). The support is provided by subordination and a non-amortising cash reserve of EUR12m (6.5% of the current rated notes balance), which has never been drawn down to date. The transaction features a provisioning mechanism whereby the principal outstanding of loans classified as defaulted is fully written off using available excess revenue. As of September 2012, the cumulative gross default rate was 1.06% of the initial portfolio balance. Defaults are defined as loans in arrears by more than nine months for loans paying monthly and 12 months for other payment frequencies. After a declining trend in delinquencies during 2010 and H111, since June 2011 the issuer has reported an increasing trend in three months plus arrears (growing to 3.6% as of September 2012 from 2.2% as of March 2012), indicating some deterioration in the performance of the securitised pool. However, Fitch notes that the absolute amount of three months plus arrears has been more stable over the same period as a result of the portfolio deleveraging. The cash reserve can be used to cover interest shortfalls on the rated notes, as well as to clear the outstanding principal deficiency ledgers (PDLs) of the notes, with the exception of the PDL of the unrated class D notes. The gross excess revenue has proved insufficient to fully cover for defaults only once in the life of the deal, in the December 2011 IPD, leading to an outstanding PDL balance on the class D notes. The unpaid amount was fully paid on the next IPD of March 2012, alongside with full provisioning for new defaults, thanks to available excess revenue. All borrower payments to the originators are immediately transferred into the interim collection account held with a retail bank of the BP group. A first demand guarantee was implemented in 2009 aimed at mitigating the commingling risk arising from the funds held at this account. Upon the guarantor's downgrade below 'A'/'F1', which occurred in May 2010, BP should have posted collateral up to the maximum guaranteed amount, alternatively it should have found an eligible substitute or redirected the borrowers' payment into the issuer collection account. None of these remedies were carried out. The guarantee is still in place, but BP's underlying obligations have not been cash collateralised, thus increasing the transaction's commingling exposure. As a result, Fitch has analysed the transaction for potential commingling exposure. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)