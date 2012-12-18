Overview
-- General Growth Properties Inc.'s (GGP) coverage and
debt-leverage measures remain relatively weak, owing to the company's aggressive
financial leverage, notwithstanding the company's improved operating performance
and progress in refinancing property-level debt.
-- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive and affirming the
unsolicited 'BB' corporate credit rating.
-- We are also affirming the unsolicited 'BB+' issue-level rating and '2'
recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes (commonly referred to as the
Rouse notes) of GGP's subsidiary, The Rouse Co. L.P.
Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its unsolicited
'BB' corporate credit rating on Chicago-based General Growth Properties Inc.
and revised the outlook to stable from positive. We also affirmed our
unsolicited 'BB+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on the senior
unsecured notes (commonly referred to as the Rouse notes) of GGP's subsidiary,
The Rouse Co. L.P.
Rationale
Our unsolicited ratings on General Growth Properties Inc. (GGP) reflect the
company's "satisfactory" business risk position as a major U.S.-based mall
owner, its fair management and governance profile, and what we view as its
"aggressive" financial risk profile. With its portfolio of 129 U.S. regional
malls, GGP is the second-largest mall owner/operator in the U.S. after Simon
Property Group Inc. Its properties are diversified geographically within the
U.S., being located in 41 states. In addition, GGP has a 46% equity interest
in a well-performing Brazilian mall operator, Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A.,
which owns 16 mall properties. GGP has a diverse tenant base, with no
retailer/tenant accounting for more than 3.0% of rents. Its leases are
predominantly long term in tenor, and its lease maturity schedule is
well-staggered.
GGP emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 9, 2010, after
completing one and a half years of restructuring. During and after its
bankruptcy reorganization, GGP extensively restructured its property portfolio
by divesting nonmall properties and underperforming malls through asset sales,
spinoffs, and transfers of properties to lenders. Along these lines, in
January 2012, it spun off through a special dividend to GGP shareholders its
ownership interest in Rouse Properties Inc. (RPI), a newly formed entity to
which it had transferred 30 "class B" malls. (Note: RPI is not the same entity
as The Rouse Co. L.P., a GGP subsidiary which issued the $690 million
{currently outstanding} of rated senior unsecured notes.) We expect the
company to sell its relatively small amount of remaining nonmall properties
within the next one to two years.
Over the past three years, GGP has benefited from a combination of a cyclical
recovery in the retail sector and management initiatives to optimize the
company's continuing operations. Thus, excluding RPI, tenant sales (at mall
stores with less than 10,000 square feet) have increased over the past three
years, reaching $541 per sq. ft. in the third quarter of 2012 on a
trailing-12-month basis, up 8.2% versus the year-earlier period and surpassing
the 2007 peak level. GGP's leased rate has improved: this stood at 95.5% at
Sept. 30, 2012 (excluding anchor stores), up from 94.2% one year earlier. GGP
has also seen improvement in its lease spreads, as recently negotiated leases
provide significant increases in rents compared with expiring leases: for
leases commencing in 2012, initial gross rental rates on a suite-to-suite
basis are 10.4% higher than rental rates for expiring leases. Nonanchor tenant
occupancy costs were a low 13.0% of tenant revenues in the third quarter,
which bodes well for further rent increases on GGP's new and renewal leases.
However, by some measures, GGP's operating performance continues to lag that
of better-positioned peers. Thus, while in bankruptcy, GGP put significant
reliance on so-called "specialty leases," which are typically short term and
provide for rent at heavily discounted rates. GGP has had some success in
reducing specialty leases, but these still accounted for a high 5.8% of gross
lease area (at 100%) as of Sept. 30, 2012. Also, improvement in same-property
net operating income (NOI) at U.S. malls was up a relatively modest 3.1% in
the third quarter of 2012 (3.9% in the first nine months of 2012) compared
with the year-earlier period.
As part of its strategy to further improve operating performance, GGP is
pursuing various development/redevelopment projects related to its existing
properties. In 2012, GGP began executing a redevelopment plan, initiating
investments comprising a $1.6 billion development project pipeline. The
company has indicated that it expects development-related capital expenditures
to total about $400 million in full-year 2012 and $350 million in 2013. These
expenditures are heavily concentrated at the company's best-positioned malls,
with Ala Moana Center in Hawaii alone accounting for $543 million of the
total. As part of its development program, earlier this year GGP acquired 11
Sears locations for $270 million, which it anticipates will ultimately add
more than 300,000 sq. ft. of new in-line gross leasable area. In addition, GGP
has opened various new "big box" stores. We believe such
development/redevelopment efforts will boost returns in coming years. As a
means of facilitating growth, management has also stated that GGP is exploring
various joint-venture opportunities. Acquisition activity has been muted since
GGP's emergence from bankruptcy, but could accelerate, we believe.
GGP's lease portfolio affords significant cash flow stability. Yet, the
company's coverage metrics are relatively weak, reflecting GGP's heavy debt
burden. While GGP has taken actions over the past two years to refinance its
property-level secured debt to extend maturities and lock in low interest
rates, the extent of deleveraging has been limited. GGP allocated $1.1 billion
of debt to RPI in conjunction with the spin-off, but the spin-off constituted
a net distribution to shareholders valued at $427 million. During 2011, GGP
completed share repurchases totaling $554 million. For our analytical
purposes, we focus on financial information that accounts for GGP's pro rata
share of joint ventures (JVs) and excludes RPI. On this basis,
debt-to-debt-plus-equity is currently a high 70% (based on book value), even
with the substantial write-up of assets that occurred when the company emerged
from bankruptcy. Based on our expectation that adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) will be about $950 million to $1.0 billion in full-year 2012, we
anticipate that FFO-to-total-debt will be about 5%, debt-to-EBITDA will be
approximately 9.3x, debt-fixed-charge-coverage will be 1.5x, and total
coverage will be 1.2x-all levels that we view as only fair relative to the
current rating. Given ongoing improvements in permanent occupancy and rent
rates on new/renewal leases, coupled with tight control of costs, we
anticipate that these measures will strengthen somewhat during 2013-2014,
barring actions that result in increases to total debt.
Aggressive financial leverage could ultimately constrain GGP's ability to
capitalize on growth opportunities and expose the company to refinancing risk.
Moreover, several private equity firms, through their investment funds, were
instrumental in providing capital that facilitated GGP's bankruptcy
reorganization. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.(Brookfield), Pershing Square
Capital Management(Pershing Square), and Blackstone Real Estate Partners VI
L.P. continue to hold an ownership interest of more than 50%. In August 2012,
Pershing Square (which controls an ownership stake of about 10.2% on a
fully-diluted basis) issued a statement regarding their desire for a sale or
breakup of GGP that outlined discussions Pershing Square had undertaken.
Ultimately, Brookfield (42% owner) and GGP's board rejected Pershing Square's
efforts. We continue to monitor potential developments that could affect GGP's
ownership structure.
Liquidity
We view GGP's liquidity as adequate. We expect GGP to generate $950
million-$1.0 billion of funds from operations in full-year 2012 and $1.0
billion to $1.1 billion per year in 2013 and 2014. GGP had consolidated
unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $638 million as of Sept. 30, 2012.
GGP also had full borrowing availability under its $1.0 billion credit
facility, currently set to mature in 2016. Financial covenants under the
facility afford GGP significant downside leeway.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, there were no debt maturities (including JVs on a
proportionate basis) in the fourth quarter of 2012, apart from $64 million of
required debt amortization payments. There were a material $1.4 billion of
maturities and amortization payments due in 2013 and $1.9 billion in 2014;
however, subsequent to Sept. 30, 2012, GGP redeemed $600 million of Rouse
notes that were set to mature in 2013 and refinanced $455 million of
property-level debt maturing 2013-2014. We expect GGP to refinance maturing
nonrecourse property-level debt. GGP has continued to demonstrate good access
to the mortgage market. Thus, during 2011-2012 (through November 2012), GGP
refinanced a total of $12.1 billion of debt ($10.2 billion at share), lowering
the related average interest rate to 4.51% from 5.49%, increasing average
maturity to 9.6 years from 2.5 years, and generating approx. $2.0 billion of
net proceeds. In the process, GGP also eliminated $2.4 billion of recourse to
the parent company.
We believe that GGP may need to tap its nonoperating sources of liquidity in
2013-2014, given our expectation that FFO could be exceed by capital
expenditures (including investment related to largely discretionary
redevelopment projects) and the common dividend (which consumes just over $400
million per year at the recent dividend payout rate).
The company's ability to prepay $5.5 billion of property level debt at par
enhances the companies funding flexibility. On the other hand, GGP's remaining
noncore/nonmall assets currently account for only about 2% of total NOI. We
believe the sale of these assets would not generate substantial proceeds for
the company. Also, virtually all of GGP's operating assets are encumbered
under borrowing agreements.
Recovery analysis
We maintain a 'BB+' issue rating on the approximately $690 million (currently
outstanding) senior unsecured notes (commonly referred to as the Rouse notes)
issued by GGP's subsidiary, The Rouse Co. LLC. With the recent redemption of
$600 million of the notes, the company reduced the amount outstanding to
approximately $700 million. This rating is one notch above the corporate
rating on GGP, reflecting a '2' recovery rating, which indicates our
expectation of a (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a default. For more
information, please see our recovery report published on Aug. 15, 2012.
Outlook
Our outlook on GGP is now stable. GGP has made significant progress in
improving its operating performance and refinancing its property-level secured
debt to extend maturities and lock in low interest rates. However, coverage
and debt-leverage measures remain relatively weak, reflecting GGP's high
degree of financial leverage, which is consistent with management's aggressive
financial policies, in our view. We currently see little likelihood of an
upgrade within the one-year time frame addressed by our outlook. On the other
hand, we could lower the rating if, contrary to our current expectations,
financial leverage were to increase materially -- with debt-to-EBITDA in
excess of 10X -- as a result of an acceleration of growth initiatives or
actions to directly reward shareholders.
Temporary telephone contact numbers: Scott Sprinzen (917-579-7904); George
Skoufis (201-470-2589).
