Overview
-- Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) announced an agreement to sell
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (U.S.) (SLUS) and Sun Life Insurance & Annuity
Co. of New York (SLNY) to Delaware Life Holdings, a company owned by
shareholders of Guggenheim Partners, for $1.35 billion.
-- We are lowering our ratings on SLUS and SLNY to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We
are also revising the outlook to developing from stable.
-- The developing outlook reflects the uncertainty we have regarding the
new owners' plans for SLUS and SLNY.
Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (U.S.) (SLUS) and Sun Life Insurance &
Annuity Co. of New York (SLNY) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we
revised the outlook to developing from stable. Our ratings and outlooks on SLF
and its other subsidiaries are unaffected by this action.
Rationale
On Dec. 17, 2012, SLF announced its plan to sell its subsidiaries, SLUS and
SLNY, to Delaware Life Holdings for $1.35 billion. The transaction is expected
to close by mid-year 2013.
The rating downgrade reflects our view of the company's financial strength on
a stand-alone basis. We believe SLUS and SLNY have acceptable capitalization
and a modest competitive position and business profile stemming from their
closed block of life and annuity businesses.
Outlook
The developing outlook reflects the uncertainty we have regarding the new
owners' plans for SLUS and SLNY. After the transaction closes we will meet
with management to understand their strategy for operating these companies.
We could raise the ratings if the new owners provide suitable explicit support
to SLUS and SLNY. We could affirm the ratings if the companies, which are in
run off, remain well capitalized with good earnings. We could lower the
ratings if capitalization falls below our 'BBB' confidence levels or the
earnings profile deteriorates.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (U.S.)
Sun Life Insurance & Annuity Co. of New York
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Developing/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB/Developing/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Downgraded
To From
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (U.S.)
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+
Subordinated BBB- BBB
Sun Life Insurance & Annuity Co. of New York
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+
