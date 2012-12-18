Overview -- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company NFR Energy LLC announced plans to acquire oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin targeting the Cleveland Sand and Granite Wash plays and acreage in the Eagle Ford shale play for a combined price of $736.5 million. -- We expect the transaction to be funded by the issuance of $500 million second-lien term loan and equity contributed by First Reserve Corp. (not rated). -- We are revising our outlook on NFR to stable from negative and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating. We are assigning our 'B' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to the proposed senior second-lien term loan. We are lowering our issue rating on NFR's existing senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and revising the recovery rating to '6' from '5'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of improving cash flows and liquidity in 2013, and we estimate that NFR will likely maintain leverage slightly below 4x by the end of 2013. Rating Action On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Houston-based NFR Energy LLC to stable from negative and affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $500 million second lien term loan. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. We are also lowering our issue rating on NFR's existing senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and revising the recovery rating to these notes to '6' from '5'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. Rationale The rating action follows the announcement of NFR acquiring properties in the Anadarko Basin from TLP Energy LLC and certain assets of two independent oil and gas companies in the Eagle Ford funded through a combination of debt and equity. The acquisition enables the company to lessen its concentration in the East Texas region and enhance its production mix that would help improve its cash flow generation and liquidity. Concurrently, First Reserve Corp. also plans to purchase 100% of Nabors Industries Ltd.'s (BBB/Stable/--) equity interest in NFR, resulting in sole ownership of First Reserve Corp. in NFR Energy LLC's parent, NFR Holdings LLC. The ratings on NFR Energy LLC reflect our view of its "vulnerable" business risk profile, "aggressive" financial risk profile, and "adequate" liquidity position. The ratings incorporate NFR's operations in the volatile oil and natural gas industry, its small size and scope of operations, limited geographic diversity and our expectations of increasing share of oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs; together, "liquids") in the production mix. Pro forma the transaction, NFR will have 1.68 Tcfe of proved reserves constituting 76% natural gas and 34% proved developed reserves. We expect the acquisition to add about 40 million cubic feet per day (mmcfe per day) to the production resulting in pro forma production of 165 mmcfe per day, based on its third-quarter production. Acreage will increase by approximately 67,000 net acres to 286,000 net acres pro forma the transaction, with East Texas constituting 69%, Mid-continent and South Texas constituting 23% and 8% of the total acreage respectively. As a result of lower natural gas prices, the company has been focusing on increasing its liquids production. In 2013, the company plans to direct majority of its capital spending in the liquids rich Granite wash and Eagle Ford plays. We expect the share of liquids in the total production to increase to 34% by the end of 2013 from 14% during the third quarter of 2012. NFR maintains an active hedging program to help offset the impact of natural gas price volatility, and it has meaningful hedges in place through 2016. The company's operating costs have improved since its inception in 2006 and compare favorably with those of similarly rated peers. During the third quarter of 2012, cash operating costs were $1.90 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe), and three-year average break-even unlevered costs were $3.32 per mcfe. Despite a shift to liquids production, we believe NFR's cost structure would remain competitive, on expectations of improving operating efficiencies and lower transportation costs. We consider NFR's financial profile to be "aggressive." As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had $794 million in total debt, including our standard adjustments for asset-retirement obligations, operating leases, and accrued interest--resulting in a debt to EBITDAX ratio of 3.8x on a trailing-12-month basis. We expect the acquisition to be funded through issue of a new term loan of $500 million and equity contributed from First Reserve Corp. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect leverage to moderately increase by the end of 2012 due increased debt, however; we estimate leverage to reduce to slightly below 4x by the end of 2013. Standard & Poor's utilizes our base case set of pricing assumptions (which for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is $85 per barrel (bbl) for the remainder of 2012, $80 per bbl in 2013, and $75 per bbl in 2014 and thereafter--and for natural gas is $2.50 per mcf for the remainder of 2012, $3 per mcfe in 2013, and $3.50 per mcfe in 2014 and thereafter). Pro forma for the transaction, we assume production growth of 18% in 2012, to about 143 mmcfe per day, composed of 82% natural gas and 18% liquids. We assume a production growth of 47% in 2013 to 211 mmcfe per day constituting 66% natural gas and 34% liquids. Based on the above forecast and incorporating the company's hedges, we project EBITDA of $200 million in 2012 and around $340 million in 2013. We estimate funds from operation of approximately $150 million in 2012 and $250 million in 2013. We expect the company to fund its cash flow deficit in 2012 through its revolver and asset sales and we expect to fund its cash flow deficit in 2013 by drawings under its revolving credit facility. Liquidity We classify NFR's liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Pro forma the transaction, the company will have $122 million available under its borrowing base of $525 million. The credit facility matures in 2016. -- The bank facility contains financial covenants consisting of a minimum current ratio of 1x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company was in compliance with its covenants. -- We expect NFR to maintain an adequate covenant cushion in the near term. -- We assume that the company will spend approximately $115 million for capital investments in 2012, net of asset sales, acquisitions, and insurance recoveries, and we assume over $310 million of capital expenditure in 2013. We believe that the company will fund its capital budget in 2013 largely through internal cash flow generation, with the deficit funded by drawings under its credit facility. -- We estimate that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by less than 1.2x in 2012 and more than 1.2x in 2013. -- We believe debt maturities are manageable, as there are no significant debt maturities until NFR's bank loan matures in 2016. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on NFR Energy's second-lien term loan is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectations of 30% to 50% recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating for the company's senior unsecured notes is 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectations of 0% to 10% recovery in the event of a payment report. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on NFR Energy LLC to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's leverage will improve to about 4x by the end of 2013, which is acceptable for the current ratings category. We would consider a downgrade if NFR faces constrained liquidity, or if the company becomes more aggressive to achieve its growth through debt, resulting in total debt to EBITDA exceeding 5x. We would consider an upgrade if NFR achieves its growth objectives while maintaining leverage in the 4x range or lower, manage capital spending closer to its operating cash flows and maintain adequate liquidity. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Stable To From NFR Energy LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Downgraded NFR Energy LLC NFR Energy Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 6 5 New Rating NFR Energy LLC Senior Secured US$500 mil 2nd lien bank ln due 2018 B Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.