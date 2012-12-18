OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today placed its ratings on two classes of commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from Merrill Lynch Floating Trust's series 2006-1, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, on CreditWatch with
negative implications (see list).
The CreditWatch negative placements reflect interest shortfalls to these
classes as reflected in the Dec. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report due to a
nonrecoverable determination made by the master servicer, KeyBank Real Estate
Capital (KeyBank), on Dec. 12, 2012, on the Royal Holiday Portfolio loan, the
larger of the two remaining collateral in the trust. According to the December
2012 trustee remittance report, interest not advanced totaled $143,975 and
shorted all of the outstanding classes in the trust.
As of the Dec. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consisted of two
floating-rate interest only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR, both of which
are currently with the special servicers. The one-month LIBOR rate was 0.208%
according to the December 2012 trustee remittance report.
The Royal Holiday Portfolio loan, the larger of the two remaining loans in the
trust, has a trust balance of $65.0 million (66.3%) and whole-loan balance of
$103.0 million. The total reported exposure in the trust is $74.8 million. The
loan is secured by six full-service hotel properties totaling 1,501 rooms in
various cities in Mexico. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on
Feb. 11, 2010, due to delinquency. The special servicer, CT Investment
Management Co. LLC (CT), indicated that the borrower filed for bankruptcy in
Mexico while the special servicer filed suit on behalf of the lender to seek
payment under the loan's recourse guaranty. CT expects a lengthy litigation
process. CT stated to us that updated operating statements for the collateral
properties are not available. A $131.1 million appraisal value as of Nov. 30,
2011, was reported by the special servicer.
The Crowne Plaza Hotel San Antonio loan, the smaller of the two remaining
loans in the trust, has a trust balance of $33.0 million (33.7%) and a
whole-loan balance of $59.0 million. The total reported exposure in the trust
is $33.1 million. The loan is secured by a 410-room full-service hotel in San
Antonio, Texas. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Feb. 6,
2012, for a technical default after failing a performance test as well as
imminent maturity default. The loan matured on June 11, 2012. The special
servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC, is currently pursuing various
workout strategies, including foreclosure. The current reported occupancy at
the property is 64.0%. KeyBank reported a 3.39x debt service coverage for the
nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012. The July 12, 2012, appraisal valued the
property at $43.0 million.
Standard & Poor's will resolve the CreditWatch negative placements as more
information regarding the potential workouts of the two remaining loans
becomes available.
