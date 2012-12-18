Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Houston-based EP Energy LLC's proposed $350 million pay-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2017. The notes are to be issued by EP Energy's parent company, EPE Holdings LLC, and co-issuer EP Energy BondCo Inc. The issue rating on the PIK notes is 'B' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating on EP Energy). The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of default. The PIK debt is structurally subordinated to the existing secured and unsecured debt at EP Energy LLC. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on EP Energy to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.) Proceeds will be paid out as a cash dividend to the owners of EPE Holdings LLC: private equity investors including Apollo Global Management LLC, Access Industries Inc. and Riverstone Holdings LP. Despite the increase in total debt we project the company's debt to EBITDAX to remain in the 3.5x to 4.0x range, which is appropriate for the rating. The 'BB-' rating and stable outlook on EP Energy LLC reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's medium size and scale; its meaningful exposure to natural gas (70% of year-end 2011 proven reserves and about 75% of current production); its relatively high leverage compared with peers; and its position in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive, and competitive industry. The ratings also reflect the company's good natural gas hedging position, "adequate" liquidity, and its ongoing shift to higher margin oil production. RELATED REFERENCE AND CRITERIA -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST EP Energy LLC Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- New Ratings EPE Holdings LLC EP Energy BondCo Inc. Proposed $350 mil PIK nts due 2017 B Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.