Dec 19 - The credit outlook for the U.S. restaurant industry remains stable
for 2013 as restaurants adjust operating and financial strategies to manage
through a challenging revenue and cost environment, according to Fitch Ratings.
Fragile economic growth, intensifying competition, food inflation and costs to
comply with elements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act
that become effective Jan. 1, 2014 will be challenges for the industry.
Fitch expects average annualized same-store sales (SSS) growth of 1%-3% in the
U.S. during 2013, flat to slightly weaker than the projected average for 2012.
Sales volatility is anticipated throughout the year with the fast casual and
quick-service segments outperforming casual and family dining. Category leaders;
including McDonald's Corp. (McDonald's; 'A'/Stable Outlook) and Darden
Restaurants, Inc. (Darden; 'BBB'/Negative Outlook) may be challenged by
improving competitors like Burger King Worldwide, Inc. (BKW; 'B'/Positive
Outlook) and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (Not Rated).
Global economic weakness is also expected to dampen food-away-from-home spending
and SSS growth across Europe and Asia in 2013. Fitch is forecasting negative
0.1% GDP in the Eurozone and growth of about 8%, supported by monetary and
public investment, is projected for China. 2.3% GDP growth in the U.S., even if
the fiscal cliff is avoided.
Casual dining chains; including Darden and DineEquity, Inc. (DIN; 'B'/Stable
Outlook), with mainly domestic operations, are most vulnerable to weakness in
the U.S. Europe poses the biggest risk to McDonald's, as the region represented
40% of the firm's sales and 38% of its operating income before corporate
expenses in 2011. Lastly, further slowdown in China is a viewed as a
considerable threat to YUM! Brands (YUM; 'BBB'/Stable Outlook) as the country
represented 44% of revenue and 42% of operating income before corporate expenses
in 2011.
Even though lackluster SSS trends affect the entire industry, operating earnings
and cash flow of restaurant chains with a high percentage of franchised units
are mostly insulated from rising food and labor costs. Nonetheless,
restaurant-level profitability and the cash flow of franchisees which pay
royalties to these chains could be pressured. Modest margin contraction is a
risk for restaurant firms which are primarily company-operated in 2013.
Greater emphasis on value promotions, selective pricing, and cost management
will be a focus for the industry globally. While not anticipated, an increase in
the rate of dividend increases and share repurchases concurrent with SSS
weakness and broadening cost pressures would negatively affect Fitch's outlook
for the industry.
The full report '2013 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)