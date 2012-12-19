(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - The expected expiration of unlimited FDIC protection for
non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts (DDAs) will likely lead to some
deposit flight away from smaller and lower-rated U.S. banks in 2013, according
to Fitch Ratings. Beneficiaries of the insurance program's expiration may be the
major U.S. banks, still viewed by many to be too big to fail, as well as highly
rated regional banks.
The Senate's inaction on a measure to extend the Dodd-Frank Deposit Insurance
Provision means the unlimited FDIC backstop for DDAs with balances exceeding
$250,000 will end on Dec. 31. This program and its predecessor, the Transaction
Account Guarantee (TAG) program, were established to discourage deposit
withdrawals during the financial crisis and its aftermath. However, strengthened
financial profiles among U.S. banks undercut political support for another
extension beyond year-end 2012.
Corporate and institutional (including government) account balances are
typically much higher than the $250,000 limit for FDIC protection of individual
accounts. As a result, corporate treasurers and institutional depositors as well
as midsize companies and state/local governments tend to be more sensitive to
considerations of banks' credit profiles than retail depositors covered under
the $250,000 insurance threshold.
In addition to lower-rated community banks, some deposit-taking subsidiaries of
foreign banks may see outflows of deposits in accounts exceeding the $250,000
insurance limit if their parent institutions face financial pressure or
increased headline risk in their home markets.
Any large movements of high-value account deposit balances out of smaller
institutions with weaker profiles could potentially contribute to further
consolidation among small banks, which already face elevated compliance costs,
eroded net interest margins, and a need to retain larger amounts of regulatory
capital.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)