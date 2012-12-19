-- On Oct. 1, 2012, we updated our criteria for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC',
'CCC-', and 'CC' ratings.
-- We have reviewed our rating on the class A2 notes of Mutual
Securitisation PLC under the revised criteria.
-- Recent and expected collateral performance is increasing the
dependence on favorable conditions to fully meet principal and interest
payments when due.
-- As a result, we are lowering the issue rating on the class A2 notes of
Mutual Securitisation to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'.
Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
issue rating on Mutual Securitisation PLC's class A2 notes to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'.
The rating action reflects both the application of our updated criteria and
increased risk of nonpayment owing to weaker collateral performance.
On Oct. 1, 2012, we updated our criteria for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-',
and 'CC' ratings (see "Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC'
Ratings"). According to our updated criteria, we believe payment of principal
and interest is highly dependent on favorable business, financial, and
economic conditions. Moreover, we consider that recent and expected collateral
performance is increasing the risk of nonpayment.
Principal and interest due under the notes are serviced out of future emerging
surplus from a defined pool of National Provident Life Ltd.'s (NPL; not rated)
life and pensions insurance policies and a reserve account. Emerging surplus
for year-end June 2012 was about 34% lower than expected in 2011 owing to poor
investment returns and a strengthening of the reserving basis.
In our opinion, timely payment of principal and interest is likely to continue
for at least the next five years, based on current information and base-case
assumptions relating to investment returns. In addition to emerging surplus,
payments are currently supported by the reserve account balance, which we
understand totaled about GBP50 million at Sept. 30, 2012. However, as the
underlying pool of policies and related aggregate emerging surplus decline,
the likelihood of a recovery in collateral performance to fully amortize the
notes diminishes. As a result, we believe there is an increasing probability
of eventual default. Final maturity of the A2 notes is due in 2022. The A1
notes were fully repaid in September 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Mutual Securitisation PLC
GBP260 Million Limited-Recourse Bonds
Class Rating
To From
A2 CCC- CCC
