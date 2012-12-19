Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Reed Elsevier PLC's and Reed Elsevier
NV's (together, Reed) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below.
Reed's credit profile is underpinned by good and visible cash flow generation
from three- to five- year contracts at its Elsevier business unit, the world's
leading provider of scientific and medical information, which accounts for
almost half of Reed's adjusted operating profit. Other diverse business units
also contribute to growth and profitability, giving Reed a stable and resilient
operating profile. With funds from operations adjusted net leverage close to the
key 2.5x threshold (2.5x at the end of 2011), Fitch expects Reed to reduce
leverage by the end of 2013 as post-dividend free cash flow (FCF) should remain
positive under most downturn scenarios modelled by the agency.
KEY DRIVERS
- Strong financial profile
Reed's ratings reflect the company's strong cash flow generating ability, sound
balance sheet and its consistent and conservative financial policies. At
end-H112, Reed's lease and pension adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.3x (2.3x
at end-2011) with management targeting leverage consistent with a solid
investment grade credit rating. However, current financial headroom remains
limited and the affirmation of the 'A-' rating with a Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectations that deleveraging will continue during 2013.
- Resilient operating performance
Reed's 9M2012 underlying revenue growth was +4% (+3% excluding the effect of
biennial exhibition cycling) with all five business areas contributing to
underlying growth. This underlines the resilience of the company's operations to
withstand the drag from weak macroeconomic conditions. In the company's Q312
management statement, Reed confirmed it is on track to deliver underlying
revenue and profit growth expectations for 2012. Ongoing disposals may temper
the company's reported revenue growth, but Fitch believes that these adjustments
to Reed's portfolio of businesses are positive as Reed focuses on segments with
good growth prospects and sustainable profitability.
- Sustainable competitive position
Reed has a diverse mix of market-leading businesses in segments with good
long-term growth prospects, despite continued competitive pressure in the US
legal services market. Fitch recognises that there are significant barriers to
entry in Reed's core businesses. Reed benefits from selling a high proportion of
subscription-based "must-have" products, which are constantly being further
integrated into clients' businesses as embedded IT solutions.
- Pricing risks
There have been recent debates in the academic community, the principal
customers for scientific, technical and medical publications, around different
pricing models and free access to research. A change in pricing models could
negatively affect Reed's profit margins. In July 2012, the European Commission
backed calls for free access to research. The fact that publicly funded research
makes up a small percentage of university budgets somewhat mitigates this risk.
Fitch will treat any significant change in pricing models as event risk.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative:
- A negative rating action could occur if funds from operations adjusted net
leverage exceeds 2.5x over a sustained period of time
- A marked deterioration in Reed's operating environment
Positive:
- Positive rating action is currently unlikely, unless Reed adopts more
restrictive financial policies with respect to financial leverage and
shareholder remuneration
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Reed has a strong liquidity position with cash and equivalents of GBP425m at
H112. An undrawn USD2bn credit facility, available until June 2015, is used to
backstop USD823m of commercial paper (at H112). In August, Reed issued EUR550m
of eight-year term debt at a coupon of 2.5%. A further issue of about USD560m of
10-year term debt with a coupon of 3.125% was used to retire around USD300m of
high coupon term debt and reduce commercial paper borrowings. Reed has enough
liquidity to cover debt maturing till the end of 2015.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Reed Elsevier PLC and Reed Elsevier NV:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook
Short-term ST IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Elsevier Finance SA
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes used as security for notes issued by ELM BV: affirmed at
'A-'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Reed Elsevier (Investments) plc.
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Reed Elsevier Capital Inc.
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Reed Elsevier Inc.
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Reed Elsevier Properties SA
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2'