-- We have adjusted downward our economy and budgetary flexibility scores
on four Italian regions: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Marches, and Liguria.
-- We have therefore revised the indicative credit level of three of the
regions, but our ratings remain capped at the level of the rating on Italy.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on all four regions.
-- The outlooks remain negative, reflecting our outlook on the sovereign.
MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it has affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit ratings on
four Italian regions: Friuli-Venezia Giulia (FVG), Umbria, Marches, and
Liguria.
The outlooks on all four regions remain negative.
The ratings on the four Italian regions primarily reflect our long-term rating
on Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap our ratings on the four
regions at the level of the long-term rating on Italy because the regions do
not fulfill all the criteria that would allow them to be rated above the
sovereign.
As a result of changes to the economic, fiscal, and institutional backdrop for
Italian regions, we have reviewed the indicative credit level (ICL) of the
four regions. The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic
creditworthiness of a local or regional government (LRG) under the assumption
that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of
our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional
framework in which it operates (see "Methodology For Rating International
Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010).
As a result, we have revised the ICLs on three regions as follows:
-- To 'aa-' from 'aa' for FVG,
-- To 'a+' from 'aa-' for Umbria and Marches.
The ICL on Liguria remains at 'a+'.
Our review of all four regions' ICLs takes into account our revised economic
score and fiscal flexibility score. We believe that the Italian regional tier
is exposed to a deteriorating economy--we forecast a 2.4% fall in GDP for
Italy in 2012, and a 0.7% fall in 2013--and has little flexibility to increase
its revenues. The central government's continuous transfer cuts will, in our
view, lead these regions to increase taxes, thereby reducing their future tax
revenue flexibility.
In addition, in the case of FVG, our reassessment of the ICL also reflects our
view that the institutional framework for special-status regions has gradually
become more constraining since the start of the economic crisis.
We have not revised our assessment of the other elements that make up the ICL.
According to the terms defined in our criteria, for all four regions we assess:
-- Liquidity as very positive.
-- Financial management as positive.
-- Debt burden as very low.
-- Budgetary performances as manageable with a good track record of
fiscal discipline. In our base-case scenarios, the regions should be able to
absorb the budgetary impact of the existing central government consolidation
measures.
FVG's ICL is higher than that of the other three regions mainly because it
boasts a stronger economy and budgetary performance.
The negative outlook on the four regions mirrors that on Italy. The outlook
reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on these regions, all
other things being equal, if we lowered our rating on Italy.
Given the strong fundamentals that support the ICLs of the four regions, we
currently do not envisage a realistic downgrade scenario based on a weakening
of the regions' intrinsic creditworthiness. Hence, we would most likely lower
our rating on the regions as a result of our downgrade of the sovereign rather
than as a result of a region's ICL weakening over the coming two years.
If we revised our outlook on Italy to stable from negative, we would most
probably take the same action on the regions.
