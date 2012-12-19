-- We have adjusted downward our economy and budgetary flexibility scores on four Italian regions: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Marches, and Liguria. -- We have therefore revised the indicative credit level of three of the regions, but our ratings remain capped at the level of the rating on Italy. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on all four regions. -- The outlooks remain negative, reflecting our outlook on the sovereign. MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit ratings on four Italian regions: Friuli-Venezia Giulia (FVG), Umbria, Marches, and Liguria. The outlooks on all four regions remain negative. The ratings on the four Italian regions primarily reflect our long-term rating on Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap our ratings on the four regions at the level of the long-term rating on Italy because the regions do not fulfill all the criteria that would allow them to be rated above the sovereign. As a result of changes to the economic, fiscal, and institutional backdrop for Italian regions, we have reviewed the indicative credit level (ICL) of the four regions. The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of a local or regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework in which it operates (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010). As a result, we have revised the ICLs on three regions as follows: -- To 'aa-' from 'aa' for FVG, -- To 'a+' from 'aa-' for Umbria and Marches. The ICL on Liguria remains at 'a+'. Our review of all four regions' ICLs takes into account our revised economic score and fiscal flexibility score. We believe that the Italian regional tier is exposed to a deteriorating economy--we forecast a 2.4% fall in GDP for Italy in 2012, and a 0.7% fall in 2013--and has little flexibility to increase its revenues. The central government's continuous transfer cuts will, in our view, lead these regions to increase taxes, thereby reducing their future tax revenue flexibility. In addition, in the case of FVG, our reassessment of the ICL also reflects our view that the institutional framework for special-status regions has gradually become more constraining since the start of the economic crisis. We have not revised our assessment of the other elements that make up the ICL. According to the terms defined in our criteria, for all four regions we assess: -- Liquidity as very positive. -- Financial management as positive. -- Debt burden as very low. -- Budgetary performances as manageable with a good track record of fiscal discipline. In our base-case scenarios, the regions should be able to absorb the budgetary impact of the existing central government consolidation measures. FVG's ICL is higher than that of the other three regions mainly because it boasts a stronger economy and budgetary performance. The negative outlook on the four regions mirrors that on Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on these regions, all other things being equal, if we lowered our rating on Italy. Given the strong fundamentals that support the ICLs of the four regions, we currently do not envisage a realistic downgrade scenario based on a weakening of the regions' intrinsic creditworthiness. Hence, we would most likely lower our rating on the regions as a result of our downgrade of the sovereign rather than as a result of a region's ICL weakening over the coming two years. If we revised our outlook on Italy to stable from negative, we would most probably take the same action on the regions. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On, Dec. 13, 2012 -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009 -- Italian Region Of Friuli-Venezia Giulia Affirmed At 'BBB+'; Outlook Remains Negative In Line With Sovereign, Dec. 19, 2012 -- Italian Region of Liguria Affirmed At 'BBB+'; Outlook Remains Negative Reflecting Sovereign Outlook, Dec. 19, 2012 RATINGS LIST Ratings Affirmed Friuli-Venezia Giulia (Autonomous Region of) Umbria (Region of) Marches (Region of) Liguria (Region of) Issuer credit rating BBB+/Negative/--