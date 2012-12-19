Overview
-- Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF) has had continued success in
raising paid-in capital--with on-time or early payments--from an expanded
membership base.
-- We are raising our issuer credit ratings on CAF to 'AA-/A-1+' from
'A+/A-1'.
-- Following our newly revised multilateral lending institutions (MLI)
criteria, we have assigned a 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to CAF,
reflecting its "strong" business profile and "very strong" financial profile.
We don't incorporate any uplift from callable capital into our 'AA-' issuer
credit rating on CAF.
-- The stable outlook reflects continued concentration in CAF's loan
portfolio and capital and liquidity ratios that are lower than those of
higher-rated multilateral development finance institutions (MDFIs).
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit
ratings on Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF) to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1'.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our assessment of the bank's "strong" business profile and
"very strong" financial profile. It does not incorporate any extraordinary
shareholder support from callable capital, as outlined in our new methodology
for rating MLIs (see "Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other
Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published Nov. 26, 2012).
Since CAF was established in 1968 to foster the economic integration of its
founding members in the Andean region, its membership base has expanded
significantly. As a result, CAF has evolved from being a subregional lending
institution into an increasingly important regional one.
CAF has had repeated success in raising paid-in capital--with on-time and
often early payments--from an increasingly expanded membership base. CAF now
has 10 full, or core, member shareholder countries and nine associate member
shareholder countries.
CAF's paid-in capital totaled US$3.969 billion at year-end 2011--up by US$539
million from 2010 and by US$2.0 billion since 2005, when paid-in capital
totaled US$1.921 billion. The higher figure reflected various capital
increases by both the five original shareholders and other members. Argentina,
Brazil, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay achieved full membership status in
either 2010 or 2011. Members pledged to increase paid-in capital by a total of
US$6 billion from 2008 to 2017, with payment underway. This includes a US$2
billion increase the board of directors agreed to in November 2011. This year,
Trinidad & Tobago initiated the process of becoming the 11th full-member
shareholder, and Mexico made an extraordinary capital contribution. CAF
projects annual contributions of almost US$700 million on average through 2017.
Our assessment of CAF's business profile as "strong" reflects the strength of
its relationship with its shareholders, as demonstrated by this track record
of successive increases in paid-in capital. This underscores the franchise
value its expanded shareholder base affords CAF, as it has proven a consistent
net lender in economic downturns. We believe that its historically unsurpassed
preferred creditor treatment (PCT) will extend to its new full shareholders as
well, though this has not been tested in a downturn, and would be maintained
should CAF request net repayment from its borrowing member governments. CAF's
governance and management expertise is limited by the absence of a wide set of
nonborrowing member countries, a weakness relative to higher-rated MLIs. This
is despite CAF's solid institutional bylaws, governance and risk practices,
and a dividend policy that retains most earnings to provide for solid growth.
CAF's "very strong" financial profile reflects its capital adequacy and its
funding and liquidity. Standard & Poor's primary metric to assess capital
adequacy, the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, was 27% before adjustments
specific to MLIs at year-end 2011. However, after taking into account Standard
& Poor's MLI-specific adjustments, the RAC ratio falls to 17%.
For CAF, the predominant adjustment is a concentration penalization for
sovereign exposures, which our expectation for continuing PCT somewhat
offsets. For example, as of September 2012, about 75% of its loan portfolio
was concentrated in five exposures: Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, and
Colombia. An important change in 2011 was that the top five now includes
Argentina, which jumped to the fourth-largest exposure (from sixth in 2010),
pushing Bolivia to sixth largest. However, overall concentration in the top
five is down from more than 90% prior to 2007. CAF expects that loan
concentration will continue to diminish slowly as it increasingly lends to new
members. In 2011, 44% of loan approvals were to newly subscribed core
shareholders, up from 38% in 2010.
Our funding and liquidity assessment reflects that CAF conducts its treasury
operations and asset and liability management prudently. Our funding ratios
indicate that CAF is structurally able to cover its scheduled short-term debt
reimbursements without issuing new debt. CAF is a frequent issuer in global
markets. In 2012, CAF has undertaken 11 bond issues totaling US$2.5 billion in
the U.S., Europe, and Asia. CAF has lower liquidity ratios than some other
higher-rated MLIs. However, under our liquidity stress scenario, at the
one-year time horizon, assets and liabilities would fully cover liabilities,
excluding scheduled loans.
Outlook
The rating outlook on CAF is stable. CAF's continued concentration in its loan
portfolio and its capital and liquidity ratios that are below those of more
highly rated MDFIs limit the potential for an upgrade. We could raise the
ratings if CAF meaningful improves these measures. We could lower the ratings
if CAF's capital ratios weaken amid high growth of its loan portfolio, if any
of CAF's sovereign borrowers run arrears with the bank, or if CAF faces
significant delays in receiving payments of paid-in capital from its members.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Corporacion Andina de Fomento
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency AA-/Stable/A-1+ A+/Positive/A-1
Senior Unsecured AA- A+
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1
Ratings Affirmed
Corporacion Andina de Fomento
Senior Unsecured mxAAA
