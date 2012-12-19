Overview
-- We forecast that the Italian Region of Lazio will structurally improve
its budgetary performance, mainly thanks to a steady reduction of the health
care sector's annual deficit.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Lazio.
-- The negative outlook on Lazio mirrors that on Italy.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Region of Lazio. The outlook
remains negative.
Rationale
The rating on Lazio primarily reflects its wealthy economy and our estimate
that it will likely improve its budgetary performance, mainly owing to its
tight rein on health care expenditures . The rating also reflects our view of
the region's improving cash flow generating capacity, thanks to more efficient
planning. We also assume that the central government will disburse a certain
amount of arrears in response to the satisfactory implementation of Lazio's
health care restructuring plan.
On the negative side, we believe the rating is constrained by sizable
operating payables, which Lazio, however, started to trim in 2011. The
region's fairly high debt burden is also a constraining factor, although we
see it stabilizing going forward.
The rating also reflects our view that ongoing pressures on regional public
finances will continue, may become structural, and could weaken Lazio's
budgetary flexibility. In particular, we believe the region will continue to
face sluggish real GDP growth and, possibly over the long term, further fiscal
consolidation measures imposed by the central government. If confronted with
further revenue cuts, we believe the region would maintain its fiscal
discipline through streamlining expenditure and by further exploiting its tax
bases, increasing tax rates, and exhausting its current revenue flexibility.
As a consequence of the economic recession, we anticipate that central
government health care transfers will stagnate in 2012-2014, compared with a
2% growth in health care revenues in 2009-2011. Still, Lazio has generated
additional proceeds from tax hikes and tax recoveries to weather upcoming
central government fiscal consolidation measures in 2012-2013. However, we
anticipate a 0.5% decline in operating revenues in 2012-2014.
Our base-case scenario forecasts that Lazio will reduce its operating
expenditure by a compounded annual rate of 1.2% in 2012-2014. Our assumption
mainly hinges on Lazio's successful implementation of its health care
restructuring plan, and, to a lesser extent, a rationalization of transfers
for local transport.
We believe Lazio continues to make substantial progress toward restructuring
its health care sector, which is the region's main responsibility. Lazio's
health care deficit fell to EUR775 million in 2011 (7.5% of its health care
revenues) from EUR1.1 billion in 2010 (10.5%). This performance exceeds Lazio's
targets and our previous expectations under our upside scenario. In our view,
Lazio's successful health care performance resulted from the central
government's managerial support and an improvement in Lazio's planning and
monitoring capabilities. In addition, we believe that the cost cutting
measures imposed by the state are more effective thanks to synergies created
by Lazio's own cost streamlining processes. This includes a strict turnover
freeze, control of health care provisions, and the use of a central station to
purchase goods and services.
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate continuing reduction of Lazio's
health care deficit, thanks to cost rationalization efforts and new mandatory
cost containing measures imposed by the central government in its recent
spending review. These will more than neutralize the impact of dwindling state
transfers to Lazio's health care fund. We expect the region's health care
deficit to decline to EUR610 million in 2012 (6% of health care revenues) and to
EUR450 million by 2013 (4.5%), on the back of a steady 2% annual cost reduction.
Overall, we anticipate an increase in operating surpluses to 4% in 2014, under
our base-case scenario, from operating deficits in 2008-2011. This trend is
compatible with our previous forecasts.
Lazio's growing operating margins and shrinking investments will help improve
its overall budgetary performance. More stringent budgetary targets included
in the national stability pact force Lazio to steadily trim its capital
expenditures (capex). As a result, our base-case expectations include
close-to-balanced results after capex on an accrual basis in 2013-2014, lower
borrowings that should not exceed EUR300 million annually, and stabilizing
tax-supported debt at about EUR12 billion by 2014 (87% of operating revenues).
Lazio's demonstrated capacity to apply fiscal adjustments, enhanced monitoring
tools on its most strategic shareholdings, and prudent approach toward debt
and derivative management, underpin our assessment of its financial management
as "satisfactory," as our criteria define this term. This translates into a
score of '3' (on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 is the highest and 5 is the
weakest). In addition, Lazio is adapting its accounting system in line with a
national public finance accounting reform (to be finalized in 2014). As the
new accounting system aims to gradually reduce discrepancies between budgeted,
accruals, and cash figures, it will ultimately increase the transparency of
Lazio's fund balance and its budgeting processes.
Liquidity
In accordance with our criteria, we revised our assessment of Lazio's
liquidity position to "neutral" from "negative," reflecting its improving cash
flow generating capacity. Access to external funding is "satisfactory" as our
criteria define this term.
Lazio's improved liquidity position mainly stems from:
-- The cash in of part of the "Fondo Aree Sottoutilizzate" (FAS)--a
special central government fund for undeveloped areas--and significant pending
central government transfers in 2011, to which Lazio is entitled owing to its
compliance with health care consolidation targets;
-- More regular cash inflows thanks to the proceeds from regional
surcharges; and
-- More predictable cash outflows, as the region signed agreements with
90% of its health care suppliers to pay invoices at scheduled dates.
Lazio's stronger liquidity allowed it to increase payment rates in 2012 and,
consequently, make less use of its EUR1,954 billion available liquidity facility
with a pool of banks (Unicredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, and
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA).
We estimate that Lazio has drawn a monthly average of EUR0.350 billion in the
last 12 months, significantly below the EUR1.3 billion drawn in 2009-2010.
We understand that the region's credit line expires at year-end 2012, and the
identity of the new providers has yet to be decided. However, we expect that
the total contracted amount will be roughly similar to the existing one.
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that our liquidity ratio (average
cash and credit line available adjusted for estimated monthly results after
capex, over the next 12 months' debt service) will be above 2x, which also
reflects the stabilization of Lazio's debt service burden until 2014.
Our base-case assumptions are that Lazio will maintain similar liquidity
ratios in 2013-2014, thereby benefiting from structurally balanced budgets in
cash terms, while gradually reducing its still-sizable level of operating
payables.
We expect operating payables to decline to 40% of operating expenditures by
2014, from 46% in 2011, on the assumption that central government revenue
transfers linked to health care--the bulk of regional revenues--will not be
reduced or delayed, and that a portion of state arrears will be disbursed each
year owing to Lazio's success in reducing its health care deficit should also
help lower operating payables.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Lazio mirrors that on Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2). The
outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on Lazio, all
other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on Italy.
We could also lower our rating on Lazio to 'BBB' if:
-- We see no structural improvement in Lazio's 2013-2014 budgetary
performance, for instance if health care deficits return to pre-2011 levels;
and
-- Central government transfers are significantly delayed, leading to
operating and after capex deficits in cash terms, and a weakening of the
region's liquidity position.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Lazio (Region of)
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BBB+
