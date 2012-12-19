Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Snohomish
County Public Hospital District's (PHD) limited tax general obligation (LTGO)
bonds:
--$2.9 million series 2004 affirmed at 'B'.
The Rating Watch Negative is removed and the bonds are assigned a Negative
Rating Outlook.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a full faith and credit general obligation pledge of
the district. The district also irrevocably pledges to annually levy and collect
property taxes within the constitutional and statutory limits, to pay debt
service principal and interest on the bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AFFILIATION AGREEMENT REACHED: The removal of the Negative Watch follows the
district's completion of an affiliation agreement with EvergreenHealth, a public
hospital district based in Kirkland, Washington. The affiliation with
EvergreenHealth became effective in December 2012 and is intended to help
stabilize district operations and provide short-term cash-flow relief.
SEVERE FINANCIAL CHALLENGES REMAIN: The Negative Outlook reflects the district's
continued financial deterioration as a result of declining utilization, growing
losses and poor liquidity. Fitch believes such weaknesses leave the district
vulnerable to insolvency over the near-to-medium term.
FISCAL IMPROVEMENTS DELAYED: Uncertainty related to the district's ongoing
operations has contributed to the loss of clinical staff and senior management
turnover, impeding efforts to stabilize the district's finances. Management
proposes to ask district voters to authorize a new operating levy in April 2013,
but the prospects for approval are unclear.
STRONG TAX BASE; LIMITED BENEFIT: Given the weak financial position, the
benefits of the district's GO pledge and the strength of its underlying tax base
are diminished. The current rating more closely reflects the district's
financial operations.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED FINANCIAL DETERIORATION: The district's inability to stabilize its
finances could result in insolvency and further rating downgrades.
CREDIT PROFILE:
Snohomish County Public Hospital District No. 1 is located in eastern Snohomish
County, Washington, about 30 miles northeast of Seattle on the outskirts of the
Puget Sound region. The district owns and operates Valley General Hospital, the
only acute care facility in the district, and the Valley General Chemical
Dependency Treatment Center.
AFFILIATION AGREEMENT REACHED
Following several years of efforts to forge new partnerships, the district
executed an affiliation agreement with EvergreenHealth, a public hospital
district based in Kirkland, Washington, in December 2012. The agreement
provides for a multi-year partnership that is intended to increase utilization
and revenues for both entities, and help stabilize the district's finances. In
addition, EvergreenHealth will pre-pay the district approximately $1 million for
four years of sub-lease expenses under the agreement, reducing immediate
cash-flow pressures. Fitch believes that these arrangements reduce the
district's risk of insolvency in the short term, but its longer-term prospects
remain uncertain.
SEVERE FINANCIAL CHALLENGES REMAIN
Audited results for fiscal 2011 and interim financials for fiscal 2012 show
continued deterioration in the district's financial position, with net assets
down 68% (to $3.7 million) since the end of fiscal 2010. Operating losses also
continue to grow and liquidity has fallen to 13 days of cash on hand as of
September 2012. The district's financial position reflects growing weakness and
threatens its long-term viability.
The district expects to ask voters to authorize a new operating levy in April
2013 which could add raise approximately $2.4 million in annual revenue if
approved. Passage of this measure would improve the district's finances but
significant challenges remain given operating losses that reached $4.5 million
in fiscal 2011.
STRONG UNDERLYING TAX BASE OF LIMITED BENEFIT
The district's underlying tax base is large and diverse, and property tax
receipts have been stable. However, given the district's weak financial
position, the strong underlying tax base and GO pledge is of limited benefit due
to the potential disruption of debt service payments in an insolvency situation.
Direct and overlapping debt levels for the district are moderate at
approximately $4,000 per capita and 2.9% of assessed value. Amortization is slow
as a result of the district's 2009 issuance of additional GO debt, with 27% of
outstanding principal due for payment within 10 years. Debt service requirements
for the district are small relative to the size of its operations, and accounted
for approximately 3% of expenditures in fiscal 2011.