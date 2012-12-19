Dec 19 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its recovery
rating on Penn National Gaming Inc.'s 8.75% senior subordinated notes
due 2019 to '5' (expectation of 10% to 30% recovery) from '4' (30% to 50%
recovery) and consequently lowered its issue-level rating on the notes to 'BB-'
from 'BB', in accordance with our notching criteria. The issue-level rating was
removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Oct.
17, 2012.
The rating revisions reflect the closing on a $1 billion add-on to the
existing senior secured credit facilities. This scenario and potential rating
outcome were previously discussed in our research report on Penn National
Gaming, published Oct. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect. The $1 billion add-on
results in a higher level of secured debt outstanding under our simulated
default scenario versus our previous analysis. This reduces the recovery
prospects for the subordinated notes enough to warrant a downward revision to
our recovery rating on the notes.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Unchanged
Penn National Gaming Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
Ratings Downgraded And Removed From CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Revised
Penn National Gaming Inc.
To From
8.75% sr sub notes due 2019 BB- BB/Watch Neg/--
Recovery Rating 5 4
