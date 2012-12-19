OVERVIEW
-- Magnetite VII Ltd./Magnetite VII Corp.'s issuance is a CLO
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly
syndicated senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, and D notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
enhancement, legal structure, diversified collateral portfolio, and projected
timely interest and principal payments, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Magnetite VII Ltd./Magnetite VII
Corp.'s $552 million floating-rate notes (see list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured
loans.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Dec. 19, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard &
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate
collateralized debt obligation criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Magnetite VII Ltd./Magnetite VII Corp.
Class Rating Amount
A-1 senior notes(i) AAA (sf) 0
A-1A AAA (sf) 360.00
A-1B AAA (sf) 12.00
A-2A AA (sf) 35.00
A-2B AA (sf) 40.00
B (deferrable) A (sf) 47.40
C (deferrable) BBB (sf) 28.80
D (deferrable) BB (sf) 28.80
Subordinated notes NR 58.15
(i)The class A-1 senior note will originally be issued with a principal amount
of zero. Upon a class A-1 exchange, the principal amount of the class A-1
senior notes will be equal to the aggregate outstanding amount of the class
A-1A and A-1B notes. NR--Not rated.