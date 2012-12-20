(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Montreal-based media and marketing solutions provider Yellow Media
Inc. (YMI) has implemented its amended debt recapitalization plan following
necessary stakeholder and court approvals.
-- The recapitalization comprises the sub-par exchange of the company's
existing debt with cash, new debt, and shares of a recapitalized YMI (new
YMI), and constitutes an event of default as per Standard & Poor's criteria.
-- Accordingly, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
YMI and its related entities to 'D' (default) from 'CC'.
-- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the
company's medium-term notes to 'D' from 'CC', and lowering our ratings on the
company's convertible subordinated debentures outstanding to 'D' from 'C'. The
recovery ratings on these debt obligations are unchanged.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Montreal-based media and marketing solutions
provider Yellow Media Inc. to 'D' (default) from 'CC'.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the
company's medium-term notes outstanding to 'D' from 'CC' and lowered its
ratings on the company's convertible subordinated debentures to 'D' from 'C'.
The recovery ratings on these debt obligations are unchanged. The 'D' ratings
on the company's preferred shares are unchanged. At Sept. 30, 2012, YMI
reported C$1.96 billion of gross debt and C$721 million of preferred shares
outstanding.
Rationale
The downgrade follows the company's Dec. 20, 2012, completion of a sub-par
exchange of its debt outstanding for cash, new debt obligations, and shares of
a recapitalized YMI (new YMI). The debt exchange constitutes an event of
default as per Standard & Poor's criteria. Following the recapitalization, the
new YMI will have C$907.5 million of reported debt obligations comprising
C$800 million of new senior secured notes and C$107.5 million of new senior
subordinated exchangeable debentures. The recapitalization results in the
reduction of about C$1.5 billion in YMI's principal amount of debt (including
the series 1 and series 2 preferred shares), and is aimed at improving the
company's financial flexibility, which is necessary to advance its business
transformation to a digital media and marketing solutions company.
YMI is a leading media and marketing solutions company in Canada. It owns and
operates some of Canada's leading properties and publications including Yellow
Pages print directories, YellowPages.ca, Canada411.ca, and RedFlagDeals.com.
YMI is also a leader in national digital advertising through Mediative Digital
Marketing Co., a digital advertising and marketing solutions provider to
national agencies and advertisers.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Implications of Exchange Offers and Similar Restructurings,
Update, May 12, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Yellow Media Inc.
Corporate credit rating D/--/-- CC/Negative/--
Medium-term notes D CC
Recovery rating 4 4
Subordinated debentures D C
Recovery rating 6 6
Ratings Unchanged
Yellow Media Inc.
Preference stock D
