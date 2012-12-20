(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Elections scheduled for March 2013 will test the efficacy of the new constitution. -- While ethnic and regional tensions persist, if the election is free of violence, the outcome accepted, and the new government can proceed with policy reforms, investment and growth are likely to accelerate. -- We are affirming the 'B+/B' long- and short-term foreign- and local-currency ratings on Kenya. -- The outlook is stable. Rating Action On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Kenya. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'BB-'. Rationale Our ratings on Kenya are constrained by the country's history of ethnic violence, low level of economic development, relatively high government debt, susceptibility to balance of payments pressures, and intermittently high inflation. The ratings are supported by a track record of fairly robust growth, a diversified economy, and a large and growing domestic debt market. A new constitution, which came into force in 2010, should provide clearer political checks and balances, improved oversight, and greater transparency. Nevertheless, elections scheduled for March 2013 will test the efficacy of the new constitution; smooth elections would represent a key milestone. The new constitution, in our view, should help reduce some political risks associated with the next election because it provides more clarity on the demarcation of power between the president, parliament, and other pillars of government. Nevertheless, the constitution will not be tested until March. Ethnic rivalries and sensitivities about land reform were a key issue associated with the violence after the 2007 election and are likely to continue to be divisive during and even after the 2013 elections. In addition, one of the front runners in the presidential race, Uhuru Kenyatta (son of Kenya's first president, Jomo Kenyatta), will have to face trial at the International Criminal Court for inciting violence at the 2007 election, immediately after the elections. Owing to a drought that engulfed the entire Horn of Africa and East Africa, as well as rapid credit growth and high imported food and fuel prices, inflation soared in the second half of 2011 while the Kenyan shilling depreciated sharply. However, owing to aggressive monetary tightening and good rains, inflationary pressures abated in the first half of 2012 and the currency rebounded. Inflation averaged 14% in 2011, but fell to an estimated 10% in 2012, and is projected to slip under 6% in 2013. The central bank has lowered its benchmark interest rate (from 18% to 11%), and further cuts are likely due to slower-than-expected economic growth. Nevertheless, the inflationary spike in 2011 highlights the country's susceptibility to regional weather patterns, food and fuel prices shocks, and general macroeconomic instability. On the fiscal front, we project that the general government deficit will average just under 5% (after foreign donor grants) in 2013-2016, though in many years a weakening currency pushes the change in debt higher. Strong revenues are expected to support relatively high capital spending; however, project implementation often falls short of plans, often leading to lower-than-projected deficits. Kenya receives less donor funding than most African peers, preferring to rely on growing domestic capital markets--however, this strategy fell afoul of very high interest rates in 2011. As a consequence, the government contracted a syndicated loan from foreign banks (amounting to $600 million or 1.5% of GDP) in May 2012. Financing pressures in the domestic market have eased in 2012, in line with more moderate inflation growth. We expect net general government debt to ease slightly as a share of GDP, helped in part by strong nominal GDP growth, and anticipate that it will peak at 55% of GDP between 2012 and end-2015. On the external side, the current account deficit widened due to the effects of the drought in 2011 and high imported fuel prices. We expect it to narrow slightly to average under 7% of GDP over 2012-2015, with ongoing large imports of consumer and capital goods and oil remaining much higher than exports. Given that net foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio equity inflows rarely amount to more than 25% of the current account deficit, Kenya continues to rely heavily on external borrowing from both official and commercial sources. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of fairly resilient economic growth, improving inflation performance if the large current account deficits edge down, and continued moderately high fiscal deficits. The stable outlook also reflects our view that this time round, despite some unrest, overall political stability is likely to be maintained through the 2013 election period and the formation of a new government. We could lower the ratings if political tensions flare up, significant currency pressures re-emerge, or fiscal or monetary performance deteriorates significantly. We could raise the ratings in the medium-to-long term if we see prospects for extended political and economic stability, with higher GDP per capita. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Kenya (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Stable/B Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BB- Senior Unsecured B+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)