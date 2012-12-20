Overview
-- US Airways Group Inc.'s financial profile has improved over the
past year because of stronger operating performance.
-- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit
rating, and revising the outlook to positive from stable.
-- We are also changing ratings on selected enhanced equipment trust
certificates.
-- The positive outlook reflects our belief that the company's financial
profile will continue to improve as a result of increased earnings and
stronger cash flow generation.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Tempe, Ariz.-based airline US
Airways Group Inc. At the same time, we revised our outlook on the rating to
positive from stable. We also raised or lowered our issue ratings on selected
enhanced equipment trust certificates (EETCs) (see ratings list), based on our
assessment of changes in collateral coverage.
Rationale
The outlook revision on US Airways is based on the company's improved
financial profile over the past year because of stronger operating
performance, which we expect to continue, assuming fuel prices remain
relatively stable and the economy grows modestly. The company earned $600
million in the first nine months of 2012, compared with $53 million in the
prior year period. Revenues rose by $653 million, due to both traffic and
yield (pricing) growth, while fuel expense rose by a modest $72 million. As a
result, credit metrics improved: EBITDA interest coverage was 2.1x for the 12
months ended Sept. 30, 2012, compared with 1.5x a year earlier; funds from
operations (FFO) to debt was 19%, compared with 10%; and debt to EBITDA was
5.8x, compared with 7.7x. We expect earnings and credit measures to continue
to improve in 2013 despite anticipated slowing revenue gains. However, credit
measures could deteriorate if a weaker-than-expected economic recovery causes
traffic to soften or oil prices to spike. While improved, these credit
measures continue to be consistent with a "highly leveraged" financial
profile, as defined in our criteria.
The ratings on US Airways Group reflect its substantial debt and lease burden
and participation in the high-risk U.S. airline industry. The ratings also
incorporate the company's relatively low operating costs, compared with other
"legacy" airlines. US Airways is the fifth-largest U.S. airline, carrying
about 9% of industry traffic. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's
business profile as "weak," its financial profile as "highly leveraged," and
its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We have revised our assessment
of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from "vulnerable" based on
its improved operating profitability.
US Airways has indicated its desire to merge with AMR Corp. (D/--/--) (parent
of American Airlines Inc. ), which has been operating under Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection since Nov. 29, 2011. In September 2012, US Airways
signed a nondisclosure agreement with AMR, following the agreements it signed
with three of American's major unions in April 2012. The agreements with
American's unions set terms that would govern collective bargaining agreements
should both airlines merge. Any merger agreement would also need approval by
management, the board, and AMR's creditors, some of which have indicated their
desire to see the airlines merge. We will monitor the situation and take any
necessary rating actions if a merger becomes more likely or more imminent.
Our rating changes on selected EETCs are based on trends in collateral value
that are outside of our previous expectations for the expected issues. The
upgrades were all on older EETCs that have paid down debt more rapidly than
the collateral aircraft value declined. The downgrades were also all on older
EETCs that have amortized less rapidly than the collateral aircraft value
declined.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. Sources include unrestricted cash
and short-term investments of $2.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, and internal
cash flow. The company has $395 million of maturities of debt and capital
leases in 2013 and about $1.2 billion of capital spending commitments for new
aircraft, a large proportion of which have already been financed through the
issuance of two enhanced equipment trust certificates in 2012.
In accordance with our methodology and assumptions, relevant aspects of US
Airways' liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We expect that sources would cover uses in excess of 1.2x through 2013.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive even with a 15% decline
in EBITDA. Because airline earnings are volatile, our analysis also simulates
a 30% decline in EBITDA, and net sources would still be positive in that
scenario.
-- We view US Airways' ability to absorb low probability, high-impact
shocks with minimal refinancing as unlikely based on the cyclicality of the
airline industry and less cash, although improved, relative to that of most
U.S. airline peers.
-- We view banking relationships as sound and standing in the credit
markets as generally acceptable relative to peers.
-- We have some concerns about financial risk management because of
management's stated preference not to hedge fuel price exposure. However,
other aspects of financial risk management, such as a focus on liquidity, are
satisfactory.
In addition, the only financial covenant in US Airways' $1.14 billion secured
term loan is minimum required unrestricted cash of $850 million, an amount
that we believe it can comfortably maintain, even if EBITDA were to decline by
up to 30%. The company has (undisclosed) financial covenants, including
material adverse change clauses, in its credit card processing agreements,
which allow the processors to hold back some amount of cash if specified
conditions are not met.
We expect unrestricted cash and short-term investments to remain relatively
consistent through 2013, at about 18% of annual revenues. This is still among
the lowest of the U.S. airlines, but we consider it adequate, particularly
given US Airways' lower debt maturities relative to annual revenues than those
of peer U.S. airlines.
Recovery analysis
We rate US Airways' senior secured term loan 'B+' with a '1' recovery rating,
indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a
default. We rate US Airways' senior convertible notes 'CCC' with a '6'
recovery rating, indicating our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery in
the event of a default.
For the complete analysis, see our recovery report on US Airways to be
published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. We expect US Airways' financial profile to remain
fairly consistent in 2013, with EBITDA interest coverage about 2x and FFO to
debt in the mid to high teens. We could raise ratings if FFO to debt remained
in the high-teens percent area, liquidity remained at least $2.5 billion, and
the company refinanced its term loan that matures in March 2014 early in 2013.
We could revise the outlook to stable if a stalled U.S. economic recovery or
serious oil price spike caused losses, eroding liquidity to less than 10% of
revenues. We will also monitor a potential merger with AMR.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Positive
To From
US Airways Group Inc.
US Airways Inc.
America West Holdings Corp.
America West Airlines Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/--
Downgraded
To From
America West Airlines Inc.
Series 1998-1A Pass Through Trust BBB(sf) BBB+ (sf)
Series 1998-1B Pass Through Trust BB-(sf) BB(sf)
Series 1999-1G Pass Through Trust BB+(sf) BBB-(sf)
US Airways Inc.
Series 2000-3C Pass Through Trust B(sf) B+(sf)
Ratings Affirmed
US Airways Group Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 6
America West Airlines Inc.
Equipment Trust Certificates BB+
Equipment Trust Certificates BBB
Equipment Trust Certificates BBB-
US Airways Inc.
Equipment Trust Certificates BB+
Equipment Trust Certificates BBB
Equipment Trust Certificates B
Equipment Trust Certificates BB
Equipment Trust Certificates BBB+
Equipment Trust Certificates BBB-
Equipment Trust Certificates B+
Equipment Trust Certificates B-
Upgraded
To From
US Airways Inc.
Series 1999-1C Pass Through Trust B(sf) B-(sf)
Series 2001-1G Pass Through Trust BBB-(sf) BB(sf)
