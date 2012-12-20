Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has placed Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel, a.s.'s ( SPP ) 'A-' foreign and local currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action follows the resolution of the government of Slovakia ('A+'/Stable) regarding the ownership change of SPP and its key subsidiaries. The government, which is the 51% shareholder of SPP, does not intend to exercise its right to purchase the 49% of SPP owned by Slovak Gas Holding (SGH), in turn owned by GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas, which intend to dispose of their stakes in SGH. KEY DRIVERS Possible Restructuring Until the resolution was announced, Fitch assumed that any ownership change in SPP would not change its internal group structure and cash flows and that dividends would be paid up to 100% of net consolidated income. It now appears that the government could eventually buy the 49% stake in SPP which may lead to a restructuring of ownership of SPP's key cash flow generating subsidiaries (Eustream, a.s. and SPP Distribucia, a.s.) by end-2013. This may in turn affect SPP's cash flows and the way Fitch computes SPP's credit metrics, which may be too weak for SPP's current ratings. Additionally, structural subordination of SPP's creditors may also constrain its ratings. Dividend Policy The dividend policy may also be reviewed and lead to higher payments. However, SPP's net debt to EBITDA is proposed to be limited at 2.5x. Fitch notes that SPP currently has headroom compared with this limit (consolidated net debt to EBITDA stood at 0.5x at YE11), but this may be exhausted depending on the actual dividend payments and Fitch's adjustments reflecting the possible restructuring. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE Positive: The rating is currently on RWN. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action (affirmation and removal from RWN) include: - A new shareholder agreement and group structure supporting funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage below 2.5x, without significant debt being raised at SPP's key subsidiaries. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Changes in ownership of key subsidiaries leading to deconsolidation of subsidiaries' earnings and/or structural subordination of SPP's creditors. - Dividend policy changes leading to FFO net adjusted leverage beyond 2.5x. LIQUIDITY SPP had adequate liquidity at end-July 2012 with cash balance of EUR326m and available for drawing committed credit lines of EUR330m against short-term debt of EUR150m. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology