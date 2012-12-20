(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We lowered our long-term ratings on global multiline insurer AXA group and its core insurance operating entities to 'A+' from 'AA-' on Dec. 18, 2012. -- Under our criteria, we consider AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle as a core subsidiary of the AXA group. -- Consequently, we are lowering our unsolicited public information ratings on AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle to 'A+pi' from 'AA-pi'. Rating Action On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its unsolicited public information ('pi') rating on France-based mutual insurer AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle to 'A+pi' from 'AA-pi'. Rationale The downgrade follows our lowering of the ratings on global multiline insurer AXA group and its core insurance operating entities (see "Global Multiline Insurer AXA Group Ratings Lowered To 'A+' On Pressure On Capital Adequacy; Outlook Stable," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal on Dec. 18, 2012). The rating on AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle reflects our view of its core subsidiary status within the AXA group, under our criteria. The ratings on AXA group's core insurance operating entities incorporate the group's very strong competitive position, supportive management and corporate strategy, and very strong earnings potential, in our opinion. Partly offsetting these positives is the group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy according to Standard & Poor's criteria. Related Criteria And Research -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded To From AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+pi/--/-- AA-pi/--/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+pi/--/-- AA-pi/--/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)