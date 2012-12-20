(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Empresa Nacional de Autopista S.A. (ENA) announced an approval by
the Cabinet of the Republic of Panama of the 'paso libre' program. The temporary
program essentially allows vehicles to use Corredor Norte and Corredor Sur on a
toll-free basis. Fitch considers the temporary program neutral to the credit
quality of ENA Norte and Sur Trusts.
According to ENA, the objective of the temporary measure is to alleviate traffic
congestion resulting from substantial ongoing road improvement works in Panama
City, particularly during the holiday season. The program is scheduled to
commence Dec. 19 through Dec. 24, 2012.
Pursuant to the decree adopted by the Cabinet, ENA anticipates prepaying the
estimated amount of tolls that are expected to be foregone by means of the 'paso
libre' initiative. Accordingly, ENA is expected to pay to the related Panamanian
Concentration Account of ENA Norte Trust USD1, 390,000. In addition, ENA is
expected to pay to the related Panamanian Concentration Account of ENA Sur Trust
USD1,370,000. The amounts were based on a formula that takes into account
holiday traffic volumes for both roads in previous years, and overall traffic
growth year-over-year.
In Fitch's view, the revenue generated from ENA's compensation amounts is in
line with our toll collection projections for the period, and therefore, no
material effect on cash flow estimations on neither Trust is envisaged at this
point.
Empresa Nacional de Autopista S.A. (ENA), is an entity wholly owned by the
government of Panama and with the purpose of acquiring companies that have been
granted concessions for the construction, maintenance, and operation of toll
roads. ENA is financially autonomous and supervised by the General Comptroller
of the Republic of Panama (Contraloria General de la Republica de Panama).
Corredor Norte is an instrumental road for commuters and commercial traffic. The
road connects Albrook airport in the West, to Brisas del Golf, in the East of
Panama City, and serves a large commuter base with growing economic and
commercial activities.
Corredor Sur is a critical link for commuters and commercial traffic. The road
connects Panama City's international airport in Tocumen to the central business
district (CBD) where a higher concentration of employment and commercial
activities exists.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)