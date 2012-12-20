(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- Under the process for restructuring the Spanish banking sector, banks classified in Group 1 will have to transfer certain assets to the asset management company, SAREB, by the end of this year. -- This will include part of the collateral in the Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) of Catalunya Banc S.A., NCG Banco S.A., and Bankia S.A. -- This asset transfer will affect the overcollateralization levels of the mortgage covered bonds and therefore may potentially negatively affect the ratings. -- We are therefore placing the 'BBB' ratings on the mortgage covered bond programs of Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco on CreditWatch with negative implications, while the 'BBB+' rating on Bankia's covered bond program remains on CreditWatch negative. Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had placed on CreditWatch with negative implications the 'BBB' ratings on the Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) and all related issuances of Catalunya Banc, S.A. and NCG Banco, S.A. Meanwhile, the 'BBB+' rating on the cedulas hipotecarias of Bankia S.A. remains on CreditWatch negative, where it was originally placed on June 1, 2012. This action is in view of the next steps these three banks will have to take in the restructuring and recapitalization process of the Spanish banking sector. Under this process, Spanish banks in Group 1 will need to transfer by Dec. 31, 2012, part of the collateral of their covered bonds to SAREB (Sociedad de Gestion de Activos procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria). In this process, the three banks will have to transfer certain assets, part of which are mortgage loans granted to developers. This transfer will affect overcollateralization levels of the covered bonds and could therefore negatively affect the ratings on the covered bonds, in our view. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch on these covered bond programs once the asset transfer has taken place and we have received information from the three banks on the final mortgage books and outstanding mortgage covered bonds, so that we can review the credit and cash flows on the covered bond programs. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q3 2012, Nov. 6, 2012 -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 RATINGS LIST Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative To From Catalunya Banc, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) BBB/Watch Neg BBB/ Negative NCG Banco, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) BBB/Watch Neg BBB/ Negative Ratings Remaining on CreditWatch Bankia S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) BBB+/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)