Overview -- U.S. systems management and cloud computing software provider Allen Systems Group Inc. refinanced its existing term loans and repaid the missed interest on its senior secured second-lien notes, which was due on Nov. 15, 2012. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Allen to 'CCC' from 'D' and raising the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured second-lien notes to 'CCC-' from 'D'. -- The outlook is negative and reflects the company's ongoing weak liquidity position and its highly leveraged balance sheet. Rating Action On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Allen Systems Group Inc. to 'CCC' from 'D'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on Allen's $300 million secured second-lien notes to 'CCC-' from 'D'. The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at '5', reflecting our expectation for modest recovery (10% to 30%) in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating action follows Allen's repayment of the missed interest on its $300 million secured second-lien notes due 2016, which was due on Nov. 15, 2012. In addition, on Dec. 14, 2012, the company entered into a term loan and a revolving credit facility (both unrated) with TPG Opportunities Partners and used the proceeds to repay its existing first-lien debt. Prior to the refinancing, the company hadn't been in compliance with its total leverage, fixed-charge coverage, and minimum liquidity covenants under the first-lien debt. The rating on Allen reflects our assessment of the company's business risk as "vulnerable," financial risk as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "weak". The company's vulnerable business risk profile, reflects its modest scale and operations in a highly competitive sector against larger and better capitalized companies such as IBM and BMC. In addition, the company continues to find it a challenge to mitigate revenue declines from legacy products and solutions. Moreover, it has not yet realized the expected benefits of acquisitions. These factors are partly offset by the high percentage of contractually recurring revenues--which make up approximately 75% of the company's total revenues--a diversified customer base, and broad geographic coverage. Allen's revenue growth and EBITDA margins in recent quarters were below our expectations because its significant investments in acquisitions and sales force coverage during 2011 did not result in high-teens revenue growth. Furthermore, increased investments in new technologies and softness in legacy product markets contributed to depressed margins. We still believe that recent acquisitions and the expansion of the company's product offering to cloud computing solutions will generate revenue growth over the next year, though at lower levels than we previously expected, especially given continuing economic headwinds in Europe and increased competition in the company's legacy product offerings. We view Allen's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, and in our assessment the company's management and governance is "weak". We based our assessment of the management and governance on the company's controlling ownership, which we believe has influenced corporate decision making, as well recent history of operational surprises that affect earnings and cash flow. However, the company has just installed a new five-member board of directors that includes fully independent directors, which we expect will improve management and governance going forward. Allen Systems' credit measures have deteriorated in fiscal 2012, reflecting margin erosion and an increase in debt to finance additional acquisitions. We expect that the company's pro forma debt to EBITDA will be in the mid-8x area for fiscal year-end 2012 and we do not expect a meaningful improvement in leverage in 2013. Liquidity We view Allen's liquidity as "weak". The company's cash balance was $4.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. Cash sources may not exceed cash uses over the next year, depending on operating performance or external financings. Our assessment of Allen's liquidity profile incorporates the following factors: -- There is no availability under the new revolving credit facility because it was fully drawn at close. -- Higher interest payments under the new facilities will reduce the company's funds from operations. -- The company's upcoming debt amortization is minimal. -- We don't expect capital expenditures to exceed $2.5 million over the next year. -- Under the new liquidity support agreement, the company's sole shareholder, Mr. Arthur Allen, is required to contribute up to $11 million, plus proceeds from the sale of certain of his personal assets to the company if there is a liquidity constraint. -- The new credit agreement includes a minimum liquidity covenant that is set at $5 million. -- In addition, the new credit agreement includes total leverage, first lien leverage and fixed charge coverage ratio covenants. We expect Allen to be in compliance with its leverage and fixed-charge covenants in the near term. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Allen Systems that was published on Aug. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the company's ongoing weak liquidity position and highly leveraged balance sheet. We would consider a negative rating action if the company's liquidity position deteriorates further due to worse-than-expected operating trends. A revision of the outlook to stable would require an improvement in the company's liquidity, which can result from improved operations or potential further financings. 