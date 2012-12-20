Overview -- U.S.-based technical and logistics services provider IAP Worldwide Services Inc. has amended and extended its first- and second-lien credit facilities. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on IAP to 'CCC+' from 'SD' given ongoing market uncertainty, potentially tight covenant headroom. -- The developing outlook reflects the potential for a higher rating if the company can improve and maintain credit measures, such as adjusted debt to EBITDA of 5x or less, and reflects the potential for a lower rating if covenant headroom remains tight. Rating Action On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Cape Canaveral, Fla.-based IAP Worldwide Services Inc. (IAP) to 'CCC+' from 'SD'. The outlook is developing. Rationale The rating action reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain very weak for at least the next year and that sustainable improvement will be subject to external factors, such as declining government defense spending and management's ability to diversify into adjacent services. The recent amendment and extention of the company's credit facilities by three years affords some time for management to execute its strategy, which includes increasing penetration outside of its traditional U.S. government customers. Although the transaction was not a deleveraging event, the post-exchange capital structure alleviates IAP's near-term debt maturities as the first-lien credit facility was due to expire at the end of this year. However, we still consider IAP's financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged" with adjusted debt to EBITDA likely to exceed 7x at year-end. The ratings on IAP also reflect our view of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable." The business is marked by inherent risks associated with contract bidding, fixed price contract execution, a competitive landscape, and the less-predictable nature of contingency operations. We believe potential cuts in federal defense spending, given current deficit-reduction efforts, present risks to demand for IAP's services over time. Although the company has historically had a good rebid record on contracts and low fixed capital requirements, we believe its EBITDA margin will remain thin at less than 10%, which is consistent with a highly competitive market for its services. In addition, we score IAP's management and governance as "weak," mainly because of our negative view on the company's controlling ownership, which we believe has engaged in very aggressive financial policy since 2005 that promotes the owners interests above those of other stakeholders. We maintain this assessment in spite of the fact that the controlling shareholder, Cerberus, does not control a majority of the company's board seats and our view that the company's relatively new management team is pursuing a necessary strategy to diversify its revenue streams to offset the likely reduction of work in war theatres over time. However, the ability of IAP's management teams to meet budgeted levels of operating performance since 2005 has been spotty. Liquidity Despite the recent refinancing, we assess the company's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria because of potentially tight covenant headroom and our view that the company does not have the capacity to absorb low probability adversities. The company has ample availability under its $55 million revolver that expires at the end of 2015. The revolver amount will step down to $50 million in early 2013, but the company has the option to increase this amount to $70 million if it can receive commitments from its lenders. The company's first-lien term loan now matures at the end of 2015 and has close to $320 million outstanding and will amortize at about 4% (or $12 million) annually. The $132 million second-lien term loan matures in mid-2016 and pays part-cash, part-payment-in-kind interest. The company is subject to a minimum EBITDA covenant that begins to ramp up from current levels in the first quarter of 2014. The company also benefits from decent cash balances ($55 million at the end of the third quarter) and from a sponsor note of $75 million that provides liquidity to fund working capital in the event of certain emergency services work. Outlook The outlook is developing. We could raise the rating if we expect IAP to maintain debt to EBITDA of about 5x or less, generate positive free cash flow, and have a greater degree of comfort that capital markets would be open and available to refinance the company's 2015 maturities. We believe successful execution of the company's strategy to enter adjacent markets could lead to this outcome. We could lower the rating if covenant headroom remains less than 10% or if free cash flow generation becomes negative. Related Criteria And Research -- General Criteria: Methodology: Management And Governance Credit Factors For Corporate Entities And Insurers, Nov. 13, 2012 -- General: Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Developing To From IAP Worldwide Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Developing/-- SD/--/--