Overview
-- U.S.-based technical and logistics services provider IAP Worldwide
Services Inc. has amended and extended its first- and second-lien credit
facilities.
-- We are raising the corporate credit rating on IAP to 'CCC+' from 'SD'
given ongoing market uncertainty, potentially tight covenant headroom.
-- The developing outlook reflects the potential for a higher rating if
the company can improve and maintain credit measures, such as adjusted debt to
EBITDA of 5x or less, and reflects the potential for a lower rating if
covenant headroom remains tight.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Cape Canaveral, Fla.-based IAP Worldwide Services Inc. (IAP)
to 'CCC+' from 'SD'. The outlook is developing.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain
very weak for at least the next year and that sustainable improvement will be
subject to external factors, such as declining government defense spending and
management's ability to diversify into adjacent services. The recent amendment
and extention of the company's credit facilities by three years affords some
time for management to execute its strategy, which includes increasing
penetration outside of its traditional U.S. government customers.
Although the transaction was not a deleveraging event, the post-exchange
capital structure alleviates IAP's near-term debt maturities as the first-lien
credit facility was due to expire at the end of this year. However, we still
consider IAP's financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged" with adjusted
debt to EBITDA likely to exceed 7x at year-end.
The ratings on IAP also reflect our view of the company's business risk
profile as "vulnerable." The business is marked by inherent risks associated
with contract bidding, fixed price contract execution, a competitive
landscape, and the less-predictable nature of contingency operations. We
believe potential cuts in federal defense spending, given current
deficit-reduction efforts, present risks to demand for IAP's services over
time. Although the company has historically had a good rebid record on
contracts and low fixed capital requirements, we believe its EBITDA margin
will remain thin at less than 10%, which is consistent with a highly
competitive market for its services.
In addition, we score IAP's management and governance as "weak," mainly
because of our negative view on the company's controlling ownership, which we
believe has engaged in very aggressive financial policy since 2005 that
promotes the owners interests above those of other stakeholders. We maintain
this assessment in spite of the fact that the controlling shareholder,
Cerberus, does not control a majority of the company's board seats and our
view that the company's relatively new management team is pursuing a necessary
strategy to diversify its revenue streams to offset the likely reduction of
work in war theatres over time. However, the ability of IAP's management teams
to meet budgeted levels of operating performance since 2005 has been spotty.
Liquidity
Despite the recent refinancing, we assess the company's liquidity as "less
than adequate" under our criteria because of potentially tight covenant
headroom and our view that the company does not have the capacity to absorb
low probability adversities.
The company has ample availability under its $55 million revolver that expires
at the end of 2015. The revolver amount will step down to $50 million in early
2013, but the company has the option to increase this amount to $70 million if
it can receive commitments from its lenders. The company's first-lien term
loan now matures at the end of 2015 and has close to $320 million outstanding
and will amortize at about 4% (or $12 million) annually. The $132 million
second-lien term loan matures in mid-2016 and pays part-cash,
part-payment-in-kind interest. The company is subject to a minimum EBITDA
covenant that begins to ramp up from current levels in the first quarter of
2014.
The company also benefits from decent cash balances ($55 million at the end of
the third quarter) and from a sponsor note of $75 million that provides
liquidity to fund working capital in the event of certain emergency services
work.
Outlook
The outlook is developing. We could raise the rating if we expect IAP to
maintain debt to EBITDA of about 5x or less, generate positive free cash flow,
and have a greater degree of comfort that capital markets would be open and
available to refinance the company's 2015 maturities. We believe successful
execution of the company's strategy to enter adjacent markets could lead to
this outcome. We could lower the rating if covenant headroom remains less than
10% or if free cash flow generation becomes negative.
