(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In the third quarter of 2012, the KWPII wind farm in Hawaii did not
receive a $35 million cash grant as expected.
-- As a result of the rejection of the cash grant, a $20.5 million term
loan that was due in 2012 has been extended to November 2015. The majority of
distributions from both KWPII and another Hawaiian wind farm, Kahuku, will be
trapped until the term loan has been paid in full, thus limiting distributions
to FirstWind Capital LLC (First Wind) in the near term.
-- Although we expect cash flows to First Wind to decline in 2013 as a
result of the extension of the term loan, we have affirmed First Wind's
corporate credit rating of 'B-', given adequate liquidity and debt service
coverage that we expect to remain above 1.0x. The outlook is stable.
-- The recovery rating on First Wind's $200 million senior secured notes
remains unchanged at '1'.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
corporate credit rating on First Wind Capital LLC (First Wind). The outlook
is stable. The '1' recovery rating on First Wind's $200 million senior secured
notes ($173.8 million outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2012) remains unchanged.
Rationale
First Wind is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Wind Holdings, head of First
Wind Group (FW), an independent wind developer with an open-ended portfolio of
wind farms in the northeast and western U.S. and in Hawaii. First Wind
receives distributions from 16 wind projects (totaling 980 megawatts of
installed capacity) that are all operational as of December 2012. In the third
quarter of 2012, the KWPII project achieved commercial operations, at which
point the project expected to receive a $35 million cash grant in lieu of
production tax credits. KWPII expected to use cash grant to pay off the
remaining $20.5 million bridge loan originally due in November 2012. The cash
grant was rejected, however, and the maturity of the $20.5 million loan has
been extended to November 2015.
As part of the conditions of the extended term loan, distributions from both
KWPII and Kahuku, another wind project located in Hawaii, will be trapped
until the term loan has been paid down to $10 million. Thereafter, 75% of all
distributions from the two wind projects will be trapped until the loan has
been paid in full. Currently, KWPII is operational; however, Kahuku is offline
due to a fire in its battery storage facility in August 2012. Kahuku is
currently receiving business interruption insurance and retains a significant
amount of cash on hand. This cash could be sufficient to pay off a significant
portion of the extended term loan; however, it may not be released until the
Kahuku project comes back online and receives insurance proceeds. Therefore,
we do not expect Kahuku to make distributions available for the extended term
loan repayment through 2013.
Under our previous base case, we expected KWPII and Kahuku to contribute
approximately 20% of cash from distributions to First Wind in 2013. As a
result of the extended term loan, we do not expect First Wind to receive any
distributions from the two projects through 2013. Under our revised base case,
which eliminated distributions from KWPII and Kahuku in 2013, the debt service
coverage ratio is expected to be in the range of 1.0x. While weaker coverage
than we had expected, we expect this weakening will resolve beyond 2014,
provided Kahuku resumes operations and receives its expected insurance
proceeds. .
All other projects in the First Wind portfolio are performing as per
expectations. Clipper, which provided operations and maintenance (O&M)
services on the Clipper turbines in the First Wind portfolio, has indicated
its intention to leave the O&M business, and going forward First Wind expects
to self-perform O&M for its Clipper assets. This may lead to higher operating
expenses that are reflected in our base case. Our base case assumes 25% O&M
expenses on the Clipper turbines to account for the higher risk profile of
operating the newer turbine technology.
Liquidity
The company maintains adequate liquidity in the form of a six-month debt
service reserve to supports its outstanding senior secured notes, and
approximately $23 million in cash on hand. By February, First Wind expects to
have approximately $50 million in cash on hand following a tax equity
financing that has already closed. This compares with debt service of
approximately $18 million in 2013. Management has indicated that it expects to
keep adequate liquidity for working capital purposes and to fund any
unforeseen circumstances.
Recovery
In arriving at a hypothetical default, we have stressed the Standard & Poor's
base case by assuming that operating and maintenance costs increase by 25%,
and Clipper turbines operate at 85% availability. These are harsh conditions
aimed at reaching a hypothetical default, as is typical for our recovery
analysis, but are not reflective of our base-case assumptions. Under this
hypothetical scenario, the liquidity at FW Capital would be extinguished
during 2016, leading to a payment default. The letter of credit (LOC) facility
will be cross-defaulted with the notes.
Under this scenario, distributions to FW Capital post-default have an
enterprise value of around $202 million including 5% administrative fees. This
leads to a '1' recovery rating of FW Capital's outstanding principal at
default plus around $12 million of prepetition interest, indicating "very
high" expectations of recovery of principal in a default scenario.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our continued expectation that First Wind will
maintain adequate liquidity and receive sufficient distributions from its
operating project to service debt. Under our base-case scenario, we expect
cash flows from operating subsidiaries to barely cover FW Capital's interest
expenses until the notes' final bullet maturity in 2018. We expect cash at FW
Capital to appropriately cover any minor shortfall. Any deterioration in
liquidity such that FW Capital taps its $12 million debt service reserve would
likely lead to a lowered rating, whether the deterioration was due to larger
equity investments in new projects than we assumed under our base-case
scenario, wind or turbine underperformance, material construction delays, or
cost overruns.
We see little potential for a raised rating, given the low coverage ratios
under our base-case scenario until the notes' final maturity, the weak cash
retention mechanism provided by the indenture, and the considerable
refinancing risk; however, if the company were to achieve and sustain debt
service coverage of 1.5x through debt maturity under our base-case scenario,
we could raise the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
Criteria | Corporates | Project Finance: Rating Criteria For Project
Developers, Sept. 30, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
First Wind Capital LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)