Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Parsippany, N.J.-based Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC and its operating
company Pinnacle Foods Group LLC (both B/Stable/--) are not currently affected
by their parent company (Pinnacle Foods Inc.; unrated) filing for an IPO.
According to the preliminary registration statement, the company expects to
raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million and plans to use the net proceeds for
general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness. Given the
uncertainty on timing of the transaction as well the modest amount of expected
debt reduction, we believe the transaction will not materially strengthen the
company's credit measures, and therefore we currently do not foresee changing
the ratings or outlook. For the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, Pinnacle had
approximately $2.6 billion of debt outstanding. We estimate the ratio of
adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 6.5x and funds from operations to debt was
about 8.1% for the same period. Upon completion of the expected transaction and
debt reduction, we will evaluate the effect, if any, on our recovery and issue
level ratings.