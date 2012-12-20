Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AA-' rating on the following Pharr,
Texas (the city) bonds:
--$1.690 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2011.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The GO bonds are secured by an ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property
within the city, limited to $2.50 per $100 taxable assessed valuation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The city's management has demonstrated
conservative stewardship and commitment to adhere to policies, practices which
have contributed to the city's prompt restoration of its sound financial
position.
HEALTHY RESERVES: The city's financial reserves have exceeded its 25% fund
balance policy in each of the last three audited fiscal years.
ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: The debt profile of the city is characterized by
limited debt plans, balanced against an above-average overall debt burden and
the potential need to refinance a large balloon payment in 2017.
WEAK BUT EXPANDING ECONOMY: The city's wealth levels are very low but their
growth is outpacing state and national averages as the local economy transitions
from its historical agricultural roots to retail, international trade and
manufacturing.
CREDIT PROFILE
Located four miles east of McAllen in Hidalgo County, Pharr's historically
agricultural-based economy has been diversifying into retail, shipping and
distribution, and light manufacturing. Local international trade activity is
aided by the presence of the city-owned Pharr International Bridge into Mexico.
The bridge has stimulated development within several adjacent industrial parks;
however, due to increased security concerns and competition from other bridges,
total bridge crossings have trended downward like most other border
municipalities.
IMPROVED FINANCIAL PROFILE
The city underwent an overhaul of its financial management in the wake of the
fiscal 2007 audit in which a new auditor deemed several general fund receivables
as non-current. As a result, the city was required to offset these receivables
with fund balance reservations, leading to a negative $6.4 million unreserved
fund balance, equal to a large 20% of spending. Under new financial management,
the city eliminated the deficit position through transfers from associated funds
and enterprise systems. Improved financial monitoring, cost controls, and
financial management policies enabled the city to promptly restore its financial
position.
The city has reported net operating surpluses in each of the last four audited
fiscal years. At the close of fiscal 2011, the city's unrestricted fund balance
stood at $13.9 million, or 36.3% of spending, in excess of its 25% fund balance
policy. This is despite the use of nearly $7 million for non-recurring capital
investment in fiscal 2011. For fiscal 2012 unaudited results point to modest use
of fund balance of about $1 million due to pay-go capital investment. The 2013
budget is balanced, based on conservative growth assumptions for sales tax
receipts which are currently showing strong growth over 2012 numbers.
MIXED DEBT PROFILE
The overall debt burden is moderate on a per capita basis at just under $2,000,
but high as a percent of market value at 6%. The city has recently entered into
additional tax-supported obligations aggregating to roughly $26 million for the
acquisition of land and infrastructure improvements. Amortization of debt is
skewed by a large $12 million balloon payment due in five years. Amortization
would be average without this payment. The city reports no near-term capital
needs for general purposes that would require additional debt issuance but
continues to seek grant funding for certain eligible projects.
The city participates in the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) for its
pension plan and has a solid fiscal year 2011 funded position of 89% based on
TMRS's assumed 7% investment rate of return. The city provides additional other
post-employment benefits (OPEB) consisting of supplemental death insurance (also
administered by TMRS with nominal annual required contributions (ARC) which have
not exceeded $3,000 in any of the last three years), and retiree health
insurance benefits to employees hired prior to Jan. 1, 2009. As of fiscal 2011,
the plan was funded on a pay-go basis but the city reports that effective fiscal
2012, a trust fund was established to fund the estimated $4.7 million
actuarially accrued liability. The city intends to fund the full OPEB ARC going
forward. The city's carrying costs, including debt service, pension and OPEB
contributions are considered by Fitch to be moderate at about 17% of fiscal 2011
spending after adjusting for one time capital outlays.
WEAK BUT GROWING ECONOMY
The city's tax base is diverse and grew by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)
of 6% between fiscals 2007 and 2012 despite the economic slowdown and with only
one year of very modest decline. Some of the increase in TAV was driven by
commercial investment by big box retailers expanding operations along State
highway 281, which is undergoing significant expansion and is projected to
continue to attract material investment into the community.
The city's unemployment rate has improved but remains high, at 9% in September
2012, relative to the state and national average of 6.3% and 7.6%, respectively.
However, the economy continues to expand and the overall dependence on
agriculture continues to decline. Typical of many U.S.-Mexico border
municipalities, the city's wealth levels are very low, with median household
incomes equal to about one-half of the U.S. average. Pharr's population is
estimated at 72,500 in 2011. Overall, the annual growth rate of the
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA outpaced the annual state and national population
growth rates from the 2000 to the 2010 census.