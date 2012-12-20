Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded EQT Corporation's (EQT)
ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'.
In addition, Fitch assigns a commercial paper rating of 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $2.5 billion of debt outstanding is
affected by today's rating action.
The downgrade was prompted by EQT's announcement to sell its regulated utility
operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky to Peoples Natural Gas.
The utility has generated stable cash flows and has not required significant
investment. For the latest-12-month (LTM) period ending 3Q'12, the assets
accounted for 10% of the company's EBITDA and only 2% of capex.
In exchange for the sale of the utility assets, EQT will receive approximately
$720 million in cash (subject to adjustments), transmission pipelines which
complement some of EQT's existing assets, and commercial arrangements.
The sale is dependent on regulatory approvals from the Pennsylvania Public
Utility Commission, the West Virginia Public Service Commission and the Kentucky
Public Service Commission. It is also subject to Hart-Scott Rodino review. Fitch
notes that approval may be difficult given the FTC's past effort to block the
two utilities from merging before. The concern was that the merger would create
a monopoly in the Pittsburgh market. Despite hurdles in the past, EQT expects
the transaction to close by the end of 2013. However, it is important to note
that even if the sale were to be blocked, Fitch does not expect to see a change
in EQT's strategy to transition from a diversified energy company to one that is
dominated by its E&P operations.
Ratings concerns include the business risk profile stemming from EQT's growing
focus on upstream operations which accounted for 63% of EBITDA in the LTM, the
planned divestiture of the regulated utility which provides steady cash flow,
EQT's relatively undiversified focus in the Marcellus shale region, the high
capital requirements needed to fund the drilling program, and ongoing pattern of
negative free cash flow. Additional concerns include the prospects for a
sustained environment of weak natural gas pricing.
At the end of 3Q'12, EQT's leverage was 2.9x, up from 2.75x at the end of 2011.
With expectations for growth in EBITDA, Fitch expects leverage decrease and fall
in the range of 2.2 - 2.5x by the end of 2013. Natural gas prices and capex
spending are the primary variables expected to impact leverage.
Liquidity remains significant and should support growth over the near-to-medium
term. At the end of 3Q'12, liquidity was $2.1 billion which includes $639
million of cash and full availability on its $1.5 billion revolver which matures
in 2014. In addition, EQT's MLP has its own $350 million revolver which matures
in 2017. Debt maturities are manageable with nothing due until $150 million
mature in 2015.
Capital expenditures continue to be significant as EQT continues to focus on its
low-cost drilling program in the Marcellus. Between 2008 and 2011, capital
expenditures averaged $1.2 billion per year. In the LTM ending 3Q'12, it was
$1.4 billion and the company forecasts spending of $1.5 billion in 2013 with 77%
of the budget directed to upstream operations.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Positive rating action is not viewed as likely; however, a significant
reduction in leverage or a shift away from expanding upstream operations could
prompt changes.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A significant and prolonged drop in natural gas prices without an appropriate
adjustment to spending;
--Expansion beyond Fitch's expectations of the upstream business;
--Increases in leverage beyond 2.75x for a sustained period while upstream
operations remain the company's focus.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kathleen Connelly
Director
+1-212-908-0290
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ralph Pellecchia
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0586
Committee Chairperson
Sean T. Sexton, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3130
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
