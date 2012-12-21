(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Trinidad and Tobago's low net general government debt, net external asset position, and favorable debt profile limit its external vulnerability. -- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Trinidad and Tobago. -- The stable outlook balances the country's strong fiscal and external stock positions with its high economic dependence on gas and oil revenues. Rating Action On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The outlook remains stable. In addition, our 'AA' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains unchanged. Rationale The ratings on Trinidad and Tobago are supported by the country's net external asset position, low external vulnerability, and stable political system. The country's large energy sector sustains long-term growth prospects and provides revenues that should allow the government to maintain moderate levels of debt. The government's Heritage and Stabilization Fund, which holds fiscal assets of about 19% of GDP, and its investor-friendly policy in the energy sector augur well for long-term fiscal flexibility. Trinidad and Tobago's high dependence on the energy sector, which accounted for 45% of GDP and 82% of merchandise exports in 2011, constrains the ratings. In addition, other sectors of the economy--whose expansion could gradually diversify its profile and reduce its vulnerability to a sharp drop in the price of oil and natural gas--are developing slowly. GDP growth is likely to exceed 2% in 2013 after several years of contraction and near zero growth. The combination of economic growth and gradual fiscal adjustment should stabilize the gross general government debt burden, which had increased recently, largely because of the cost of rescuing CLF Financial, at 40% of GDP. Our projections assume that the level of official reserves of gas and oil--which had declined in recent years, mainly as a result of low exploration activity--will likely stabilize and possibly rise in the coming years. The government's recent moves to offer more fiscal incentives to the energy sector are encouraging steps, as long-term growth prospects depend on boosting investment in exploration and production. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the economy will resume growing in 2013. The country's growth prospects, as well as the trajectory of the government's debt burden, depend on the long-term development of the energy sector. Success in boosting exploration and production levels, as well as in enlarging downstream activities, could bolster GDP growth, gradually improve government finances, and reduce the sovereign's debt burden. That, along with steps to strengthen financial laws and supervision to avoid episodes like the 2009 collapse of CLF Financial, could, over time, lead to an upgrade. Conversely, a protracted slowdown in the energy sector, along with poor implementation of the government's own investment plans, could result in prolonged low economic growth and persistent fiscal deficits, weakening the country's fiscal and external profiles. Under such a scenario, we could lower our ratings on Trinidad and Tobago. Related Criteria And Research -- Caribbean Debt Is On The Rise, May 22, 2012 -- Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Jan. 26, 2012 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer and Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Trinidad and Tobago (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AA Senior Unsecured A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)