(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Garanti Bank S.A.'s (Garanti Romania) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating actions follow the upgrade of the bank's ultimate parent, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.'s (TGB) Long-term foreign currency IDR (see 'Fitch Upgrades Turkey's Large Private Banks & Subsidiaries' dated 14 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS The upgrade of the IDR reflects TGB's improved ability to provide support to Garanti Romania in case of need. Fitch believes Garanti Romania is strategically important to TGB and the agency therefore factors a high probability of parent support into its ratings. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT Garanti Romania's IDRs are driven by the support that it can expect to receive from its ultimate shareholder, TGB, and are sensitive to any change in TGB's IDRs. The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR mirrors that on TGB's Long-term foreign currency IDR. Upside potential for Garanti Romania's IDRs is currently limited as TGB's Long-term foreign currency IDR is currently at Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling. Garanti Romania's IDRs and Support Rating could be downgraded if TGB's Long-term foreign currency IDR was downgraded or there was a marked reduction in the strategic importance of the bank for TGB, but neither of these is currently anticipated by Fitch. The rating actions are as follows: Garanti Romania Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)