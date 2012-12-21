(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal,
S.A.'s (Banif) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Short-term IDR at
'B', Support Rating at '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB'. At the same
time, the agency has downgraded Banif's Viability Rating (VR) to 'c' from 'cc'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
Banif SGPS, a Portuguese holding company, was absorbed by its main operating
subsidiary, Banif on 17 December 2012. As a result, Banif is now the group's
consolidating entity. Banif represents around 84% of consolidated assets. Banif
SGPS's financial position was weak and at end-2011 it failed to comply with
minimum prudential capital requirements. Following the merger, Banif's capital
levels were considerably eroded and the bank requires recapitalisation.
Fitch expects the Portuguese state to inject a substantial amount of new capital
into Banif. This will be sourced from the EUR12bn capital backstop facility
available for banking sector recapitalisations under the IMF/EU support
programme.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Banif's Long-term IDR is at its SRF of 'BB' and is driven by support from the
Portuguese state. Portugal has been supportive of its banks, injecting capital
as required from the EUR12bn facility described above.
The downgrade of Banif's VR reflects Fitch's view that it displays exceptionally
high levels of fundamental credit risk. Banif's credit profile is weak and, in
particular, Fitch believes the group's capital position is extremely weak. Not
only were there breaches to prudential capital requirements at holding company
level, but the agency estimates that, post- merger, Banif's Fitch Core
Capital/weighted risks ratio could fall below a low 4%. Capital shortfalls,
originally displayed at the holding company level, appear to have originated
from high exposures to riskier assets and activities conducted by subsidiaries
operating in real estate activities, at times conducted with large clients
outside the core SME banking business. Impairment charges relating to such
activities appear to have been significant and debt servicing costs at holding
company level also appear to have been high. In addition, Banif's liquidity
ratios are strained and the bank relies heavily on ECB funding.
Only credit institutions are eligible to receive state capital injections drawn
from the capital support framework. Banif's absorption of the holding company
allows state capital to flow into the group, through the bank, and restore the
group's capitalisation to at least the minimum level required by the Bank of
Portugal by end-2012 (core capital ratio of 10%). The amount of capital to be
injected by the Portuguese government is not disclosed.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Banif's Long-term IDR and SRF are one notch below Portugal's sovereign rating
('BB+'/Negative). This reflects Fitch's view that the state's propensity to
support the country's second tier banks is marginally weaker than its propensity
to support systemically important banks. The SRFs assigned to the large banks
are equalised with the sovereign rating. The SRFs reflect Fitch's assessment of
sovereign and international support for Portuguese banks available under the
IMF/EU support framework.
The Negative Outlook on Banif's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the sovereign.
This reflects the high correlations between bank and sovereign ratings in
Portugal. Banif's Long-term IDR and SRF are therefore sensitive to a downgrade
of Portugal's sovereign rating. In addition, the Negative Outlook reflects a
potential change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the Portuguese authorities'
propensity to support Banif in the future.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
At 'c', Banif's VR reflects that, in Fitch's opinion, failure of the bank (under
Fitch's definitions which include the receipt of extraordinary support) is
imminent or inevitable. The VR also reflects weak asset quality. At Banif SGPS,
the impaired loans/total loans ratio, according to Bank of Portugal calculations
which are more generous than those employed in other jurisdictions, reached a
high 15% at end-Q312; exposure to the construction and real estate sectors is
sizeable, which makes Banif vulnerable to a further downturn in real estate
prices. Also, the liquidity and funding structure are strained.
The receipt of state capital by Banif will constitute, in Fitch's view, receipt
of extraordinary support. Once capital needs are identified and support is
committed, Banif's VR will be downgraded to 'f' reflecting the bank's failure
under Fitch's definitions. Following recapitalisation, the agency intends to
re-assess Banif's VR. In particular, Fitch may conduct a review of the newly
integrated businesses previously consolidated under Banif SGPS.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The bank's subordinated debt and preference shares have been affirmed at 'C'.
Given the bank's weak financial profile, Fitch believes there is a high risk of
non-performance associated with these debt instruments. The ratings are
sensitive to an upgrade of Banif's VR.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Banif:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'c' from 'cc'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues affirmed at 'C'
Preference shares affirmed at 'C'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)