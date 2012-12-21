Dec 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Chicago-based
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.'s BB+/Negative/--) announcement that Paul
Black has been named the new President and CEO, replacing Glen Tullman, CEO, and
Lee Shapiro, President, does not affect our ratings on Allscripts. The outlook
remains negative.
The negative outlook reflects our expectation of potential downside volatility
in near term operating results given senior management and board turnover
since April. We expect to meet with the new senior management to assess any
change in company strategy and to obtain a better understanding of the
company's new management and governance. In particular, we will closely
monitor bookings and system sales trends that could negatively impact
operating performance.