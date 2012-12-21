(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Arch Canada is the beneficiary of a 85% quota share reinsurance treaty from Arch Re that will commence on Jan. 1, 2013. -- We are assigning our 'A+' financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to Arch Canada. -- The ratings and stable outlook on Arch Canada will mirror those on the core companies of Arch Capital. Rating Action On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A+' long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to Arch Insurance Canada Ltd. (Arch Canada). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on newly formed Arch Canada reflect the established 85% quota-share reinsurance treaty effective Jan. 1, 2013, with Arch Reinsurance Ltd. (Arch Re; A+/Stable/--), the largest core operating company of the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (A-/Stable/--) Consistent with our insurance criteria, an affiliate of a core group member becomes core itself if the affiliate is the beneficiary of a substantial quota-share reinsurance treaty and possesses other key attributes of the parent. The subsidiary also benefits from an intragroup stop-loss reinsurance agreement with certain limitations. Arch Canada shares the same brand name as its ultimate parent, Arch Capital, and it depends on the group for operational, financial, accounting, and actuarial resources, as well as investment-management support. We have therefore equalized our ratings and outlook on Arch Canada with those on the core companies of Arch Capital. The quota-share reinsurance agreement is structured to include all business written after Jan. 1, 2013. The agreement also provides for run-off protection if the treaty is terminated. Run-off protection means that if the business is ceded or retroceded while the treaty is in force, it will remain covered until the underlying contract is terminated. Arch Canada, domiciled in Toronto, Ontario, is a newly formed operating subsidiary of Arch Capital. The group has been operating in Canada by using a branch since 2005 and has decided to start writing business in Canada through a fully owned Canada-based operating subsidiary effective Jan. 1, 2013. The business the Canadian subsidiary will write is similar to that written by the former Canadian branch since 2005. The Canadian subsidiary has about $110 million of capital and we expect operating performance and capital adequacy to remain adequate for the rating level. Outlook The stable outlook on Arch Canada reflects our outlook on Arch Capital's core operating subsidiaries. We designated Arch Canada as a core entity of Arch Capital based on our group methodology criteria. As a result, the ratings and outlook on Arch Canada will be consistent with those on the core companies of Arch Capital. Hence, as a core company of Arch Capital, we only expect to revise our outlook on Arch Canada if we revise our outlook on Arch Capital. The core status is contingent on the quota-share and stop-loss reinsurance agreements remaining in place. Related Criteria And Research -- Arch Capital Group Ltd. And Subsidiaries, Aug. 24, 2012 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List New Rating Arch Insurance Canada Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)