(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Political polarization continues to limit El Salvador's prospects for investment and GDP growth. -- We are revising our outlook on El Salvador to negative from stable. -- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term issuer ratings on the country. -- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if the government debt burden and the country's net external liabilities continue to rise. Rating Action On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Republic of El Salvador to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on El Salvador. Our 'AAA' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment, reflecting the country's use of the U.S. dollar as its local currency, is unchanged. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the risk of a downgrade if political polarization continues to weigh on investment and GDP growth, resulting in a higher burden of fiscal and external debt. We expect that per capita real GDP growth will be modest in 2013, about 1% or less. A potential shortfall in economic growth would raise the risk of fiscal slippage, despite the government's commitment to reduce its fiscal deficit to 2.7% of GDP in 2013. Continued fiscal slippage, in turn, would sustain the recent rise in the net general government debt burden, projected to reach 43% of GDP in 2013. Relatively low foreign direct investment is leading to a higher reliance on external debt to fund the country's persistent current account deficit, likely amounting to 4%-5% of GDP annually. In addition to the negative economic impact of political polarization, El Salvador's limited monetary and fiscal flexibility and its high general government and external debt burdens constrain our ratings on the country. El Salvador's well-regulated and healthy banking system, as well as its political commitment to addressing fiscal and external imbalances, supports the ratings. The local currency rating on El Salvador is 'BB-', and the T&C assessment is 'AAA'. These reflect the country's adoption of full dollarization in 2001. El Salvador is unlikely to de-dollarize because we believe that most policymakers consider the costs of doing so much greater than the disadvantages of limited monetary flexibility. Outlook We expect that El Salvador will see an orderly political transition to the next administration in early 2014. However, a high level of political polarization could sustain risk aversion and stall economic reforms, leading to low private investment and GDP growth. Continued low GDP growth could lead to fiscal and external slippage, portending rising debt burdens and a downgrade. Conversely, an improvement in political dialogue and a more cohesive decision-making process could improve conditions for private investment and economic growth. That, plus efforts to strengthen El Salvador's legal and regulatory environment, could increase the country's long-term growth prospects and stabilize the recent increase in its fiscal and external debt burdens. We could revise the outlook to stable as a result. Related Criteria And Research -- Republic of El Salvador, Feb. 23, 2012 -- El Salvador's Foreign And Local-Currency Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Stable, Dec. 29, 2011 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From El Salvador (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B BB-/Stable/B Ratings Affirmed El Salvador (Republic of) Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)