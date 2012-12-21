Overview -- Mexican hotel operator Grupo Posadas used the proceeds from the sale of its South American division and the issuance of $225 million senior unsecured notes to reduce debt and extended its debt maturities. -- We are raising our global scale corporate credit rating and our debt rating on the $200 million unsecured notes due 2015 ($83 million outstanding) to 'B' from 'CCC+' and removing them from CreditWatch with positive implications. We also are affirming our 'B' rating on the $225 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. The recovery rating on both debt issues is '3'. -- We are raising the national scale corporate credit and debt ratings to 'mxBB+' from 'mxB+' and withdrawing them because of the prepayment of the local debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue improving its capital structure and liquidity while reinforcing its good market position in Mexico. Rating Action On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its global scale corporate credit rating on Mexican hotel operator Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V. to 'B' from 'CCC+', and our debt rating on the company's $200 million unsecured notes, also to 'B' from 'CCC+'. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our national scale rating on Posadas to 'mxBB+' from 'mxB+' and immediately withdrew it because of the company's prepayment of the local debt. We also affirmed our 'B' rating on the $225 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. Rationale The upgrade is based on Posadas' liability management, which has significantly improved the company's capital structure and mitigated its liquidity risks through the payment of its local debt due in 2013, about $13 million in bank loans, and $117 million of its senior unsecured notes due in 2015 through a tender offer; with this, the amount outstanding is $83 million. Through the proceeds of the sale of its South American division and the issuance of $225 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2017, the company has paid down about MXN4 billion ($313 million). The local debt is related to its debt certificates (CEBURES) of MXN2.25 billion ($173 million), while the $116 million corresponds to the company's buy-back of 58.3% of its $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2015. The sale and issuance of the notes provide Posadas with additional financial flexibility, as its next significant debt maturity is not until 2015. Moreover, we expect the company to continue paying down debt with the remaining amount of these resources. The ratings on Posadas reflect our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak," as defined in our criteria, because of the cyclicality of the lodging industry, its geographic concentration in Mexico, its low profitability compared with that of its core peers, and our assessment of its "fair" management and governance. These factors are offset by the company's diversified hotel portfolio, including well-recognized brands, despite the recent sale of its South American division, and its position as the largest hotel operator in Mexico. The ratings also reflect our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflected by still-high debt despite the improvement in liquidity and capital structure. Posadas is Mexico's largest hotel operator, with about 105 hotels in 50 destinations in the country. However, we believe the geographic concentration risk persists, especially now that the company will focus only on Mexico. Posadas has the Fiesta Inn, Fiesta Americana, and One hotels brands, which are well-recognized in the country. The hotels are located in a mix of urban (about 84%) and coastal destinations (about 16%), serving both leisure and business travelers. We expect Posadas to continue focusing on urban destinations and to consolidate its presence through managed hotels, which are more profitable and require lower capital expenditures than the owned hotels. We also expect Posadas to maintain its good market position and brand recognition through its expansion program of managed hotels and the remodelling of its current hotels. Our base-case scenario calls for Mexican GDP growth of 3.8% in 2012 and 3.5% in 2013. Under these conditions, we believe Posadas can achieve mid-single-digit revenue growth in the following year and EBITDA margins of about 17% because of the company's focus on managed hotels and achieving additional operating efficiencies. This forecast also includes our expectations of an occupancy rate of about 64% to 66% and revenues per available room (RevPAR) of about MXN650 to MXN700. Despite our expectations of improved company profitability, it is still below that of its global and regional core peers, whose average EBITDA margins are above 20%. The key factors we considered in our assessment of Posadas' highly leveraged financial risk profile were the company's leverage levels of more than 5.0x and our expectation of negative discretionary cash flow in the following years because of the remodeling of its current hotels, which will require additional capital spending. We also expect that adjusted debt to EBITDA, funds from operations (FFO) to debt, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios will be 5.7x, 10%, and 2.0x, respectively, on average for the next three years, from 7.3x, 8.3%, and 1.8x, respectively, for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. Liquidity We now assess Posadas' liquidity as "less than adequate" for the following 12 to 18 months, as we believe the company's resources will cover its uses by less than 1.2x. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions: -- Liquidity sources include cash as of Sept. 30, 2012, of MXN328 million, FFO of MXN588 million, the net amount received from the South American sale of MXN744 million, and the issuance of $225 million in new notes (MXN2.9 billion), for the next 12 months; -- For the same period, uses of liquidity will be about MXN5.2 billion, which includes debt maturities, working capital outflows, capital expenditures, and cash dividends; -- A good relationship with banks and better standing in the global capital markets; and -- Our expectation that Posadas will have limited headroom under its incurrence covenant of minimum unadjusted EBITDA interest coverage of 2.5x, as we do not expect the company to be in compliance with it in the next two years. Recovery analysis We rate Posadas' $200 million and $225 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2015 and 2017, respectively, at 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders will receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. (For the full recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report, to be published on RatingsDirect later following this research update.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will continue improving its capital structure and liquidity while reinforcing its good market position in Mexico in terms of number of hotels and rooms. We expect the company to achieve EBITDA margins close to 20% by 2015 and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 5.0x. We could raise the ratings if the company improves its capital structure and liquidity beyond our expectations while maintaining a good market position; this would translate into a debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 4.0x and positive discretionary operating cash flow. We could lower the ratings if liquidity or financial flexibility deteriorate significantly, which could result from the company's taking on additional debt to fund the remodeling of its current hotels and an expansion program beyond what we currently expect. Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- CCC+/Watch Pos/-- Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxBB+/Stable/-- mxB+/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured mxBB+ mxB+/Watch Pos Local Currency B CCC+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3 4 Rating Withdrawn To From Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V. Caval - Mexican Rating Scale NR mxBB+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured NR mxBB+ Ratings Affirmed Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V. Senior Unsecured Local Currency B Recovery Rating 3