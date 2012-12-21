Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on the revenue bonds of Cary, North Carolina (the town): --Approximately $113.4 million combined enterprise system revenue and refunding bonds, series 2013 'AAA'. The bonds are expected to sell the second week of January via negotiation. Proceeds will be used to acquire and construct improvements to the system, to refund portions of the system's series 2004 and 2007 revenue bonds, and to pay costs of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$49 million combined enterprise system revenue bonds (pre-refunding) at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of and first lien on net revenues of the town's combined water and sewer system (the system). The series 2004 and 2007 bonds are also secured by a debt service reserve fund provided by a surety policy, equal to maximum annual debt service. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: Financial performance has been very strong with consistently healthy debt service coverage and strong liquidity levels. GROWING DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels, which are currently above average for the rating category, are expected to increase considerably with the planned issuance of revenue and general obligation bonds to fund anticipated system expansion. STRONG MANAGEMENT: The town benefits from talented finance and utility management teams that practice conservative budgeting and long-range planning. RATE FLEXIBILTY DESPITE INCREASES: Management has instituted a series of rate increases in recent years, particularly on the sewer side to fund construction of a third treatment plant. User charges remain affordable despite the recent hikes and well below Fitch's affordability threshold. SOUND ECONOMIC BASE: The town's economy is healthy, characterized by high wealth levels and relatively low unemployment. Fitch believes the service territory has long-term potential for continued growth and development, given its location in the Raleigh-Durham MSA. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION DETERIORATION OF FINANCIAL POSITION: Failure to preserve a strong financial profile in light of significant ongoing capital pressures and increasing debt load could pressure the rating. Strong financial performance, as measured by healthy liquidity and robust all-in coverage, is key to supporting the 'AAA' rating given the growing debt burden. CREDIT PROFILE The town of Cary (GO bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch) provides water and sewer service to an area with approximately 54,000 customers in and around the communities of Cary and Morrisville in central North Carolina, with a service area population estimated at 200,000. Morrisville merged with the Cary system in 2006, having previously been a wholesale customer. Cary also provides utility service to the Raleigh-Durham Airport. SYSTEM EXPANSION UNDERWAY Wastewater treatment is provided by two existing plants that provide tertiary treatment with a combined capacity of 24 millions of gallons per day (mgd). Cary continues to work toward completion of a third wastewater treatment facility, the Western Wake Water Reclamation Facility. The facility is being built with the town of Apex and will meet Cary's obligation to begin discharging treated water back to the Cape Fear water basin, the basin from which the town draws its water supply. The facility was not on-line to meet Cary's discharge requirements set by the state by the required date of January 2011. In the interim, Cary has an agreement with Durham County to treat a portion of its wastewater to meet the discharge requirements. Construction on the plant began in fall 2011 and is expected to be complete in fall, 2014. The new plant will add 18 mgd of wastewater treatment capacity to the system, which will extend total system capacity until at least 2060. Water supply is drawn from Jordan Lake. Even with the service area's recent growth, this supply still provides almost twice the system's average water demand. Treatment is provided by the Cary/Apex water treatment plant. Cary owns 77% of the treatment plant and operates the facility. Expansion of the current treatment plant is on track for completion by 2016 and will expand treatment capacity to 56 mgd from 40 mgd. As part of the town's long term planning, Cary is requesting additional water allocations from Jordan Lake, enough to meet demand until 2060. AMPLE RATE FLEXIBILITY REMAINS Debt levels are forecast to rise significantly due to system capital needs, but Cary has been phasing in the rate increases to support the planned capital spending. Additional annual rate hikes ranging from 3% - 7% are anticipated through 2017. Despite sizable past increases, user charges remain affordable with a combined bill at 1.1% of median household income (MHI); this amount is well below Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of MHI and provides the system with ample rate flexibility going forward. STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND RESULTS Financial performance remains robust. Debt service coverage on all system-related debt was 2.8x in fiscal year (FY) 2011 and results for fiscal 2012 point to similar coverage levels. Fitch's analysis focuses on all-in coverage, given the town's intent and practice to repay utility-related GO bonds from water and sewer net revenues (although the revenues are not legally pledged). Financial management is very strong, as evidenced by healthy liquidity, stringent fiscal policies and conservative budgeting. Management provided projections, which appear reasonable, showing coverage of all system debt remaining above 2.0x through fiscal 2013, then declining to below 2.0x from 2014 to 2017 due to increased debt costs. However, Fitch expects coverage to remain more in line with prior-year results because of conservative budgeting and actual results typically outperforming projections. The utility's operating fund cash position of approximately $50 million at the end of fiscal 2012 equates to a strong 476 days of cash. Including the system's substantial unrestricted funds dedicated to capital, reserves totaled $186 million, equal to about 1,800 days of cash. CAPITAL NEEDS ADD TO DEBT BURDEN Capital needs of the combined utility relate primarily to the construction of the Western Wake Facility and the anticipated expansion of the water treatment plant scheduled for 2014-2016. The system has a $193 million capital plan over the next five years, with almost 50% of the cost expected to be financed through additional senior lien revenue debt. In addition to the current offering, the town's future debt plans include $110 million in revenue bonds, as well as another $85 million in general obligation bonds for system use between 2014 and 2017 to fund current CIP and prior year's capital appropriations. The current offering includes moneys to refund the system's series 2004 bonds and a portion of the series 2007 bonds for interest savings. The additional leverage is forecast to increase debt per capita to over $3,000 by 2017 if issued as currently planned. This increase would place the system's debt burden at a high level for the rating category. Current leverage remains in the moderate range, as debt as a percentage of equity was a low 25% at the close of fiscal 2012. The projected elevated debt levels are a credit concern, and Fitch believes it will be necessary for the town to maintain strong financial metrics (healthy coverage and robust liquidity) to offset the rising debt burden and support the 'AAA' rating. DYNAMIC ECONOMIC SERVICE AREA The town's economy benefits from a strong commercial presence within the town's limits, including SAS Institute, Inc., the world's largest privately held software company. The regional economy is anchored by nearby Raleigh, the state capital, and Research Triangle Park (the largest research park in the U.S.). Several colleges and universities, as well as major health care facilities, add breadth to the area employment base. The town's unemployment rate is low at 5.2% for October 2012 (a 1% decrease from the prior year), and remains well below state (8.8%) and national (7.5%) averages. Reflecting the highly specialized nature of the town's employment base, income levels are almost double the state level and 70% above the national average.