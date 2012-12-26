Dec 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Conn.-based Blyth Inc. (B+/Stable/--) remain unchanged following the
company's recent announcement that it has reached an agreement to increase its
ownership stake in its ViSalus Holdings LLC subsidiary to more than 80% for a
cash consideration of $57.4 million. In addition, the new agreement eliminates
the former purchase obligation that would have been due in 2013, and instead
provides for the redemption in December 2017 of the remaining portion of ViSalus
that Blyth does not own through the issuance of $147.5 million of convertible
preferred stock to ViSalus founders and shareholders. We estimate that credit
measures are essentially unchanged, as we had previously included the
balance-sheet amount of its redeemable noncontrolling interest in ViSalus in our
adjusted debt calculations. We will continue to evaluate any impact on the
ratings if there are any further changes in ownership structure.