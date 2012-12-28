(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty
credit ratings and 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating to Russia-based
Baltiyskiy Bank.
-- In our opinion, Baltiyskiy Bank has a moderate business position, weak
capital and earnings, weak risk position, average funding, and adequate
liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects the balance between our anticipation of
Baltiyskiy Bank's growth in retail lending and further development of its
franchise in Russia's North-West Federal District against its persistently
weak capitalization and operating performance.
Rating Action
On Dec. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit rating to Russia-based
Baltiyskiy Bank. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned an
'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating.
Rationale
The ratings on Baltiyskiy Bank reflect the 'bb' anchor for a bank operating
primarily in Russia, its "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and
earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity,
as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is
'b-'.
Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank
operating only in Russia is 'bb', based on an economic risk score of '7' and
an industry risk score of '7'.
We consider Russia to have moderate growth prospects, credit expansion, and
debt levels. Credit risk in the economy is very high, due to significant
proportion of lending in foreign currency, the poor credit standing of the
nonexport economy, and what we regard as Russia's weak and arbitrary legal
system.
With regard to industry risk, we see deficiencies in Russia's bank supervision
and believe that the dominance of state-owned banks unfavorably distorts
competition for private-sector banks. Bank funding markets are risky, owing to
a lack of long-term financing in rubles and the prevalent use of foreign
currency. Nonetheless, this area has improved since 2008, due to a significant
increase in retail deposits and the Russian Central Bank's regular and
effective liquidity support operations.
We consider Baltiyskiy Bank's business position to be "moderate". It balances
the bank's small size and limited geographic diversification and its good
franchise in the North-West Federal District, where it is the fifth-largest
bank in terms of assets. With total assets of Russian ruble (RUB) 79 billion
(about US$2.53 billion) on Sept. 30, 2012, Baltiyskiy Bank ranked 63rd among
Russian banks. It is ultimately controlled by Andrey Isaev and Oleg Shigaev,
who have beneficiary ownership of 49.875% each. Mr. Shigaev is the bank's CEO.
Baltiyskiy Bank has been relatively dormant in the development of its active
operations, as its balance sheet carried the burden of significant investments
in real estate (up to 25% of total assets over 2012). Its future plans include
expansion to retail lending by using its large customer account client base
and good network and gradually reducing its real estate investments.
We assess Baltiyskiy Bank's capital and earnings as "weak". Its capital
position is a weakness for the bank, which operates slightly above regulatory
minimum, with a ratio of equity capital to risk-weighted assets of 10.2% on
Sept. 30, 2012. We do not expect substantial improvement in 2013 and our
projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments should remain
below 5% within the next 12-18 months. Our forecast includes gradual
reallocation of assets from real estate to income-generating assets, which
will lead to the expansion of the net interest margin to 3.5%-4%. However, net
profit will likely remain at about breakeven, assuming no major negative
one-offs on the sale of some real-estate exposures. We understand that
additional injections from the shareholders will be sufficient to keep the
bank in compliance with the regulatory ratios set by the Russian Central Bank.
In our view, Baltiyskiy Bank's overall risk position is "weak". Our assessment
reflects high concentrations observed on the balance sheet, large investments
in real estate assets, and rapid loan growth. Loan-portfolio concentrations
are high. The top 20 nonbank borrowers constitute 58% of the total loans to
customers as of year-end 2011, and we expect limited change in 2012-2013.
While the bank is gradually reducing its exposure to real estate, we expect
real estate to remain at more than 10% of the balance sheet in the next 12-18
months. At the same time, expansion of lending activities and a rapid shift in
the structure of exposures, notably in retail, will create the need for
additional provisioning above the average 1.3% of the loan portfolio observed
over 2007-2011.
We consider Baltiyskiy Bank's funding to be "average" and its liquidity
position "adequate". Baltiyskiy Bank is highly dependent on retail funding,
collected via the relatively dense branch network in its home region. Retail
funding represented about 85% of its liabilities as of Oct. 1, 2012. The
customer base is very loyal, as shown by the limited deposit flight during the
recent crisis periods. The bank keeps deposit rates lower than the the top 10
banks' retail average, just slightly above the rate government banks charge.
Concentrations on the funding side are not particularly high. The top 20
depositors represented around 7.5% of customer funding as of Oct. 1, 2012. The
loans-to-deposits ratio is low at 43.85%. However, this ratio is likely to
expand as the bank continues its lending programs.
The rating on Baltiyskiy Bank reflects the bank's stand-alone creditworthiness
and doesn't include any uplift for extraordinary external support, either from
its shareholders or the government, due to the bank's "low" systemic
importance.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Baltiyskiy Bank reflects the balance between our
anticipation of its growth in retail lending and further development of its
franchise in the North-West Federal District against its persistently weak
capitalization and operating performance.
The probability of rating actions in 2013 is low, in our opinion. We believe
that Baltiyskiy Bank's risk profile is unlikely to improve in the next 12-18
months, given relative concentrations, and exposure to real estate. However,
we could raise the ratings if Baltiyskiy Bank's capital adequacy improved
significantly, notably because of higher earnings generation or capital
injection, which could raise our projected RAC ratio (before adjustments for
diversification) to more than 5% on a sustainable basis and create a buffer
above the minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio.
We would consider a negative rating action if the bank's liquidity sharply
deteriorated or nonbank assets expanded on the balance sheet. The decline of
the projected RAC ratio to less than 3%, which could arise from higher
unexpected growth or elevated credit costs, could also lead to a downgrade.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C
SACP b-
Anchor bb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
New Rating
Baltiyskiy Bank
Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Stable/C
Russia National Scale ruBBB-
