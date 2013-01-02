BRIEF-S&P says Guatemala US$500 million notes rated 'BB'
* S&P says Guatemala US$500 million notes rated 'BB' Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rKqSuc)
Jan 2 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Mecklenburg County, NC. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Mecklenberg County, North Carolina
* S&P says Guatemala US$500 million notes rated 'BB' Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rKqSuc)
* Azarga metals-reached settlement agreements with minority shareholders of 60% owned subsidiary, to accept shares of co in settlement of amounts owing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: