Jan 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today has assigned its 'BB+'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Boston, Mass.-based wireless tower
operator American Tower Corp.'s (BB+/Stable/--) proposed $500 million
senior unsecured notes issue. Proceeds will be used to repay borrowings under
the company's revolving credit facility to fund recent acquisitions. The company
has been very active in recent quarters in expanding both its domestic and
international assets, the latter of which includes towers in Brazil, Germany,
Mexico, Uganda, South Africa, and Colombia. Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on
American Tower reflects the company's aggressive financial risk profile, with
leverage, pro forma for recent acquisitions, expected to exceed 5x (including
our adjustment for operating leases), and which largely overshadows its strong
business risk
profile. For the company's full credit profile, see our report on American
Tower, published Aug. 31, 2012. For information on the company's recovery
profile, see the recovery report to be published following this on
RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
American Tower Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
$500 million unsecured notes BB+
Recovery rating 3
