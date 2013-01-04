Overview
-- Carlyle Holdings I L.P., Carlyle Holdings II L.P., Carlyle Holdings
III L.P., The Carlyle Group L.P., and subsidiaries have a strong track record
as an alternative asset manager, significant, stable, and recurring
fee-related income, and proven fundraising capability.
-- As a result, we are assigning our 'A-' rating to Carlyle Holdings I
L.P., Carlyle Holdings II L.P., Carlyle Holdings III L.P., The Carlyle Group
L.P., and subsidiaries.
-- The outlook is stable. We expect continued growth in fee-paying assets
under management, supporting stable and recurring fee-related earnings.
Rating Action
On Jan. 4, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' rating
to Carlyle Holdings I L.P., Carlyle Holdings II L.P., Carlyle Holdings III
L.P., The Carlyle Group L.P., and subsidiaries. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Carlyle Holdings I L.P., Carlyle Holdings II L.P., Carlyle
Holdings III L.P., The Carlyle Group L.P., and subsidiaries (collectively
referred to as Carlyle) are based on Carlyle's stable and recurring
fee-related income, scale and long-term successful track record as an
alternative investment manager, proven fundraising capabilities, and
geographically diverse array of funds. A sound liquidity profile, partly as a
result of strong current and expected distributable earnings (realized
earnings) supports the rating. Other supporting factors include: our
expectation of continued growth in fee-earning assets, substantial accrued
performance fees and uncalled limited partner commitments (dry powder), and,
to a lesser extent, the side-by-side investments of Carlyle's management and
investment teams.
Carlyle is among the world's largest and most diversified alternative asset
managers, with about $157 billion of assets under management (AUM) in 101
funds and 64 fund-of-funds across six continents and 11 industries (as of
Sept. 30, 2012). Carlyle operates four principal business segments: Corporate
Private Equity, Global Market Strategies, Real Assets, and Fund-of-Funds
Solutions. Closed-end carry funds and collateralized debt obligation funds
typically have a 10-year life and represent the bulk of AUM. This results in
stable, recurring, and predictable fee-related earnings. The limited partner
investor base is global and diverse. It consists of more than 1,400 investors
from 75 countries. The firm has consistently raised funds throughout market
cycles, and it derives more than 90% of limited partner commitments from
repeat investors. Carlyle has a 25-year global track record of generating
gross internal rate of return of 31% on realized and partially realized
Corporate Private Equity investments as of Sept. 30, 2012. The firm has
achieved an aggregate Corporate Private Equity multiple of invested capital of
2.6x since inception on realized and partially realized transactions as of
Sept. 30, 2012. It has dry powder of more than $39 billion as of Sept. 30,
2012, which we believe positions the firm well to capture future investment
opportunities. Its "One Carlyle" edge refers to the ability to leverage its
global network by sharing investment expertise across multiple investment
disciplines. The firm has fostered (and rewards) a culture of information
sharing, thus enhancing deal sourcing, due diligence, and its competitive
position.
Countering the ratings strengths are elevated brand ("headline") risk as a
result of its scale in the alternative asset management business and the
exposure of its financial performance (primarily realizations) to the economy.
Negative investment performance over time could also harm its future
fundraising abilities and brand--in addition to causing earnings volatility.
Also countering the ratings strengths is high leverage relative to its peers.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, Carlyle had loans payable of $500 million and an undrawn
$750 million revolving credit line. However, our projection of debt leverage
as of Dec. 31, 2012, will increase by about $384 million as a result of
funding a recent acquisition. We are willing to accept higher leverage for the
rating based on our projected stability of fee-related earnings, substantial
accrued performance fees, and the potential for future distributable earnings
that Carlyle can use to reduce debt. Like its peers, Carlyle continues to be
led by its three founding partners. David Rubenstein leads the fundraising
efforts, and Dan D'Aniello and Bill Conway Jr. are instrumental in the
investment decision-making process. All three serve on the executive
committee. Given their importance, we consider Carlyle to be somewhat subject
to key-man risk.
Outlook
The outlook on The Carlyle Group is stable. This reflects our expectation of
continued growth in fee-earning AUM, propelling earnings and growth in
distributable earnings, enhancing liquidity. Should assets not grow according
to our expectations, we would expect management to adjust the cost structure
to maintain profitability (as it has done in the past). We could downgrade
Carlyle if fee-earning AUM declines below $100 billion or if leverage
increases beyond $1 billion. While we are unlikely to raise the rating over
the next 12-24 months, we could consider an upgrade in the longer term if the
firm grows earnings from newer segments and limits leverage.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt And Counterparty Obligations,
March 11, 2008
-- Counterparty And Debt Rating Methodology For Alternative Investment
Organizations: Hedge Funds, Sept. 12, 2006
Ratings List
New Rating
The Carlyle Group L.P. and subsidiaries
Carlyle Holdings I LP
Carlyle Holdings II LP
Carlyle Holdings III LP
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.